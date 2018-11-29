Orange County, Fla. renews Food and Beverage partnership with Centerplate at Orange County Convention Center

ORLANDO, Fla. and STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerplate will remain the exclusive food and beverage provider for the Center of Hospitality after the Orange County Board of County Commissioners awarded them a new contract in November.

The newly signed contract begins January 1, 2019.

Having been the food and beverage partner for the Orange County Convention Center for the last decade, Centerplate leaders have a chance to spend another 11 years here as the new four-year contract includes two options to extend – first for four years and again for an additional three years.

"Over the last decade, we have been consistently pleased with the quality of experience that Centerplate delivers for the guests of our first-class convention center," said Yulita Osuba, Deputy Director of the Orange County Convention Center. "Their team shares our vision and commitment for the future, and is investing in our venue and our people to bring it all to life."

Working in partnership with the Orange County Convention Center, Centerplate's local leadership team has undertaken a number of significant new guest experience enhancement projects including the implementation of new retail menu concepts, the renovation of major kitchen facilities to increase efficiency and a series of exciting new catering menu selections. Future plans include a state-of-the-art tasting kitchen, new mobile technology to accelerate self-ordering and speed of service, and new banquet display equipment to enhance catered events.

"We are thrilled to be working again with the Orange County Convention Center," said Centerplate President & CEO Chris Verros. "Our unique total solution approach seeks to do much more than simply enhance the food and beverage operations at the Center and we look forward to ramping up our offering for the Center of Hospitality."

The OCCC culinary program will continue to be led by Executive Chef James Katurakes.

About The Orange County Convention Center

The Orange County Convention Center is the second largest convention facility in America. Each year the OCCC attracts more than 200 events to the Central Florida area. As a result, roughly 1.5 million attendees contribute approximately $2.1 billion to the area's economy each year. For more information about the Orange County Convention Center visit our website at www.occc.net.

About Centerplate

Centerplate is a global leader in live event hospitality, "Making It Better To Be There®" for more than 116 million guests each year at more than 300 prominent entertainment, sports and convention venues. Strategically acquired in December 2017 by world leader in Quality of Life services Sodexo, Centerplate has provided event hospitality services to more than 30 official U.S. Presidential Inaugural Balls, 14 Super Bowls and 22 World Series. Visit the company online at Centerplate.com, connect via Twitter @centerplate, Instagram @Centerplate_ or Facebook.com/centerplate.

