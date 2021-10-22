Orange County Jury Awards Crash Victim $13.5 Million

Finkelstein & Partners trial attorneys Kenneth Fromson and Andrew Finkelstein argued successfully that distracted drivers who cause bodily harm and mayhem must be held accountable for their actions. Noted Mr. Finkelstein, "On behalf of our client, who has truly suffered, we are relieved and grateful to the members of the jury for acknowledging the driver's responsibility. Their decision sends a powerful message to our community. On a personal note, they have also provided our client financial relief, not only for the past 8 years' worth of medical expenses, but the reward also enables her to finally look to the future with hope."