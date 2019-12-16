Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings Presents AKC® Humane Fund Award For Canine Excellence (ACE)

The ACE Awards celebrate five loyal, hard-working dogs that have significantly improved the lives of their owners and communities in different categories. The Uniformed Services category awards a full-time working K-9 in the realms of city, county, state, or federal law enforcement; the military; firefighting; customs and border patrol; or emergency services.

K-9 Summer, a Labrador Retriever handled by Sergeant Micah Jones was honored with the 2019 ACE Award in the Uniformed Services category. A retired Military Working Dog, K-9 Summer now serves the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) as an Explosive Detection Dog (EDD) with the Amtrak Police Department in Washington D.C.

Mayor Demings was sworn in on Dec. 4, 2018 as the 5th elected Mayor of Orange County and oversees more than 8,000 Orange County employees as the County's chief executive officer. An Orlando native, Mayor Demings previously served as Sheriff of Orange County, Florida, Chief of the Orlando Police Department and Director of Public Safety for Orange County, Florida.

"We were honored to have the Orange County Mayor, Jerry. L. Demings, present one of the esteemed ACE Awards," said Gina DiNardo, Executive Secretary for the American Kennel Club. "Orlando has been home to the AKC National Championship since 2011, and with the Mayor's extensive law enforcement background, we couldn't find a better fit to present K-9 Summer with this honor."

The AKC Humane Fund Awards for Canine Excellence (ACE) were presented during evening judging at the 2019 AKC National Championship Presented by Royal Canin at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL. Re-airing of live event coverage can be found on AKC.tv, available online, on the AKC.tv app and Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Altice.

