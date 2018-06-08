Orange County Property Appraiser's Office Earns Prestigious IAAO Certificate of Excellence in Assessment Administration

With more than 13,000 assessment jurisdictions in the United States, Orange County joins a select group of CEAA recipients, with less than one percent of assessment authorities receiving this honor.

The process of receiving this certificate is an arduous and difficult task where the IAAO recognizes government agencies that utilize the best appraisals and assessment practices through their offices. During the recertification process, OCPA's dedication to delivering a fair and equitable tax roll through remarkable service and superior professionalism was recognized as the IAAO remarked that, "this county most certainly is a professionally-run organization that utilizes their staff and technology to its full potential."

Orange County Property Appraiser Rick Singh said that attaining this recertification shows how well the agency is performing. "I couldn't be more proud of this agency and how well we serve the taxpayers of Orange County. Since my election in 2012, I've placed an emphasis on customer satisfaction and excellence in how we assess property," Singh said. "Because of the hard work of my amazing staff, we have a 99.8 percent customer satisfaction rating, and we defend 99.9 percent of our assessments at the Value Adjustment Board (VAB). That shows our dedication to taxpayers and to our craft as well."

At the 84th Annual International Conference on Assessment Administration in September, the Orange County Property Appraiser's office will be recognized by their peers for attaining this recertification.

The Orange County Property Appraiser's office provides a fair and equitable tax roll, remarkable service and superior professionalism. Our office also assists taxpayers with applying for homestead and other exemptions, as well as understanding their Truth-In-Millage Notices (TRIM) that are released each year in August.

For inquiries and interview requests, please email media@ocpafl.org or call (407) 836-5911.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/orange-county-property-appraisers-office-earns-prestigious-iaao-certificate-of-excellence-in-assessment-administration-300662535.html

SOURCE Orange County, FL Property Appraiser's Office

Related Links

http://www.ocpafl.org

