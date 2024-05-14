Orange County Recognized in Annual Cambridge U.S. District of the Year Awards

NEW YORK, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Education group at Cambridge University Press & Assessment ( Cambridge ), announced today that Orange County Public Schools (OCPS) is a recipient of the U.S. District of the Year Award for the 2023-2024 school year.

The Cambridge U.S. District of the Year Award recognizes school districts that are dedicated to equity by providing access to excellence in education for all students. Recipients of the award are districts that show a commitment to increasing access to rigorous Cambridge curriculum and have exhibited strong student performance on Cambridge exams over the last three years.

"Congratulations to all members of the Orange County Public Schools community for their teaching and learning achievements this year as a part of the Cambridge Pathway," said Mark Cavone, Regional Director, North America for International Education at Cambridge. "This district continues to be an exemplar for its commitment to equity and access, giving more students a chance to achieve their potential."

Each year Cambridge awards one district in each of the following segments:

Large - Districts with over 20,000 students enrolled in high school

Medium - Districts with between 10,000 and 20,000 students enrolled in high school

Small - Districts with less than 10,000 students enrolled in high school

Orange County Public Schools is the recipient of the U.S. District of the Year Award in the large district category.

"We are honored to be recognized for the opportunities we offer to help ensure every student has a promising and successful future," said Dr. Maria Vazquez, Superintendent, Orange County Public Schools. "The wide availability of Cambridge courses affords students another option for rigorous coursework in each of our traditional high schools, further supporting our mission to provide diverse pathways to lead our students to success."

OCPS students participate in Cambridge courses, designed to equip students with the knowledge and skills necessary for success in higher education and the workforce, focusing on the development of transferable skills like comprehension, constructing an argument, communicating, and presenting views. Cambridge collaborates with schools worldwide to give students the confidence they need to thrive and make a positive impact in a changing world.

About Orange County Public Schools

Orange County Public Schools is the 8th-largest school district in the nation and the fourth-largest in Florida serving nearly 209,000 enrolled students. The students come from 199 countries and speak 174 languages or dialects. There are 210 Pre-K through grade 12 schools operated by the district, in addition the district operates Orange Technical College which consists of five post-secondary technical college campuses and two additional branches. Over 40 magnet programs offer specialized curriculum, catering to unique student interests. Every student in OCPS is provided a digital device as part of the one-to-one digital learning initiative. OCPS is the one of the largest employers in Orange County, Florida with more than 24,000 full- and part-time employees. The district is a three-time recipient of the Governor's Sterling Award, the highest award an organization can receive for business performance excellence in Florida. More information can be found at www.ocps.net

About Cambridge

Cambridge International Education is the awarding body of the International Education group at Cambridge University Press & Assessment, part of the University of Cambridge. Our International Education group works with schools worldwide to build an education that shapes knowledge, understanding and skills. Together, we give learners the confidence they need to thrive and make a positive impact in a changing world.

We offer a globally trusted and flexible framework for education from age 3 to 19 (the Cambridge Pathway), informed by research, experience, and listening to educators.

With recognized qualifications (such as Cambridge IGCSE and International AS & A Level), high-quality resources, comprehensive support, and valuable insights, we help schools prepare every student for the opportunities and challenges ahead. Together, we help Cambridge learners be ready for the world.

Learn more! Visit www.cambridgeinternational.org/usa

SOURCE Cambridge International Education