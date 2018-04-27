Orange County SC Launches New MyOCSC Mobile App, Offering Immersive Fan Experience

"We're constantly looking for ways to better connect our amazing fans with the club and one another, as well as to energize the overall fan experience for Orange County SC," said Orange County SC Senior Director of Marketing, Austin Hurwitz. "Launching this new app adds a new dimension to how supporters engage with the team and our community. The MyOCSC app and our partnership with SuperFan also signals a larger commitment to sports technologies in Orange County moving forward, which will open up a wealth of opportunities for sports fans in the OC."

The club has partnered with SuperFan, the leading developer of innovative platforms that increase fan loyalty and engagement. The new MyOCSC mobile app will allow fans to earn points in exchange for checking-in at club matches and other activities. Points can then be used to unlock exclusive awards and earn prizes from Orange County SC.

"We know that our partnership with Orange County SC will yield lots of excitement this year," said SuperFan Co-Founder and COO, Kayla Mount. "The fan experience is so important to engaging attendees, so we look forward to a great collaboration with lots of fun outcomes in the near future."

MyOCSC app features include:

Buying tickets and club merchandise;

Accessing fun content tailored for Orange County SC fans, such as a new Fan Cam , polls, social media updates and an app leaderboard;

, polls, social media updates and an app leaderboard; Looking up information on current or upcoming matches, the club's home stadium, as well as team roster; and

Earning points that unlock exclusive awards and prizes.

> Download the iOS app here: https://apple.co/2HvNDuf

> Download the Android app here: https://bit.ly/2r5NJyk

"We know Orange County SC supporters engage with us the most through their smart phones and we are really excited about launching this new app, which focuses on increasing the fan experience," said Orange County SC SVP of Sales & Marketing, Robert Alvarado. "The app allows us to continue to build a first-class experience for our fans that will engage them even further at games and events throughout the year. The best part is that it rewards our fans for supporting Orange County SC!"

Fans will get their first opportunity to see the MyOCSC app in action this Saturday, April 28th when Orange County SC faces off against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at 7:00 PM. Fans attending Saturday's match will also have the opportunity to join forces with Orange County SC, Soccer For Hope and Be The Match as they team up to find a bone marrow match for 5-month-old Bruno Lara. Bruno was recently diagnosed with an extremely rare immunodeficiency disease, HLH. Fans in attendance will be able to register for the bone marrow registry to help save a life. Tickets for Saturday's match are available online at orangecountysoccer.com of by phone at (949) 647-GOAL.

> Images and video for media here: https://bit.ly/2HvZR1H

