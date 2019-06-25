Orange County United Way and Salesforce Team Up to Revolutionize Philanthropy

Today's employees are socially conscious, and more engaged than ever with their local communities and the world at large. New generations of the workforce expect the companies they work for to prioritize giving back and be engaged in meaningful corporate social responsibility campaigns. The 2018 Charitable Giving Statistics from Nonprofit Source found that 88% of millennials find their job more fulfilling when they have opportunities to make a positive impact on society and the environment, and employees who did engage in corporate giving programs have 75% longer tenures with the company.

Philanthropy Cloud connects every aspect of social giving into a single portal and makes it easier than ever for employees to engage in volunteering experiences and drive impact through simple, one-click actions.

"Philanthropy is changing, especially in a workplace setting. More employees, shareholders and investors expect companies to put corporate giving at the forefront of their business plans," said Susan B. Parks, President and CEO, Orange County United Way. "Philanthropy Cloud combines innovation and social impact to bring a simple, personalized giving experience to the marketplace for the first time and makes creating a robust corporate social responsibility campaign easier than ever. It's the latest digital disruptor and it's revolutionizing the future of workplace giving."

Philanthropy Cloud provides an end-to-end solution leveraging Salesforce's technology to deliver a comprehensive impact platform that includes managing donations, setting year-round goals, organizing and tracking volunteer opportunities and hours, mapping individual philanthropy goals against friends, team and corporate goals, and assessing total personal, community and company impact.

With the platform, employees create a unique profile with their philanthropic interests and preferences. From there, artificial intelligence software is used to deliver personalized, relevant content for each user – helping employees discover volunteer and giving opportunities that are meaningful to them.

The partnership draws upon on the strengths of both partners – its traditional charity meets cutting-edge technology for the first time. Philanthropy Cloud offers all the technology and innovation you'd expect from the Salesforce brand combined with the philanthropy expertise of United Way.

Nearly 100 companies across the country have already signed to adopt the platform, including Kellogg and Deloitte, to help them build a deeper connection with their employees and make a greater impact in their communities.

Orange County United Way is hosting an exclusive, free Philanthropy Cloud launch event on Thursday, August 1 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Lincoln Experience Center at Fashion Island, giving companies an up-close look at the new platform and its ability to accelerate their local impact and streamline employee volunteering.

For more information and to RSVP for the kick-off event, contact Orange County United Way at Cloud@UnitedWayOC.org or visit bit.ocuw.org/cloudparty.

