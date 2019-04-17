Orange County Wedding Venue, The Vintage Rose, Named the Second Highest Rated Venue in the United States - According to Yelp Researchers

ORANGE, Calif., April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Daily Meal recently published the article "America's 65 Highest-Rated Wedding Venues, According to Yelp." The Daily Meal was given exclusive access to Yelp's new list. The article notes the list is "based on an algorithm that interprets the venue's star rating and the volume of reviews devoted to it."

"Yelp employs internal researchers who are always working to develop new ways to make their treasure trove of reviews useful to everyone from diners to newly weds," writes Ms. Lily Rose.

The Vintage Rose is located in Orange, California. The venue can accommodate up to 250 guests. Photo by Justin Kim Photography. This urban barn hosts most of the ceremonies at The Vintage Rose. It has also become a popular setting for photoshoots. Photo by Justin Kim Photography.

The news seems to come as no surprise to the venue's clients. In fact, many of the venue's former and current clients congratulated the owner, Rose Wade-Northen, and her staff via Facebook.

"One of my favorite things to hear is when a guest at my wedding says they had so much fun at our reception. That's all because of Rose and her staff and the beautiful venue. One of the best decisions I ever made was choosing the Vintage Rose for our wedding reception," commented Paula Lock Matucci, a former client.

"That is WONDERFUL!! Congratulations! From what we have experienced so far...It is Very Well Deserved!! <3 Can't wait for our big day at The Vintage Rose in June <3," commented Michele Street, a current client.

The Vintage Rose is family owned and operated. Its core mission is to produce unique and memorable events with impeccable service.

"I am truly humbled and overjoyed by this recognition! We have given every event our absolute best, and I think it shows. I am grateful to my clients for sharing their Vintage Rose experiences with the world," said Ms. Rose Wade-Northen. "I am also incredibly thankful to my staff. We have a dream team!"

