Industry veteran Kathy Jumper named to lead the Southern California financial institution with more than $2.5 billion in assets

SANTA ANA, Calif., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Orange County's Credit Union announced today the appointment of Kathy Jumper as its new chief executive officer, effective August 16, 2023. Jumper was selected by the Board of Directors, with the support of Interim CEO Lucy Ito, following an extensive executive search that produced a highly competitive candidate pool.

Orange County’s Credit Union welcomes Kathy Jumper as new CEO.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, we are delighted to welcome Kathy Jumper as the new CEO of Orange County's Credit Union," said Board Chair Gary Burton. "Her leadership, dedication to the Credit Union movement, and her commitment to the Member and Associate experience align with our mission of 'simple banking, for people, not profit.' We are confident that Kathy will lead the Credit Union to continued success through our people-centered approach with exceptional service that empowers Members to achieve their financial goals."

With 26 years of experience in the financial industry, Jumper brings a wealth of expertise and leadership to Orange County's Credit Union. Named one of the 25 Most Powerful Women in Credit Unions by American Banker last year, Jumper most recently served as the chief retail officer at Members 1st Federal Credit Union, where she oversaw 60 branches and drove organic membership growth by implementing innovative membership appreciation strategies and lean process improvements to create smoother and easier processes for members. Prior to joining Members 1st Federal Credit Union, she held senior positions at various financial institutions, including InTouch Credit Union, Fifth Third Bank, and Capitol Bancorp/1st Commerce Bank, among others. In addition, she currently serves on the National Association of Federally-Insured Credit Unions (NAFCU) Regulatory and Cyber Committee.

As CEO, Jumper will lead the Santa Ana-based financial services provider, which has over 130,000 Members and over $2.5 billion in assets. Jumper succeeds Ito, who emerged from retirement to lead Orange County's Credit Union for the past year as the Board and executive team searched for a new long-term CEO. The Board of Directors expresses heartfelt gratitude for the invaluable contributions made by Ito, who led and guided the Credit Union while the executive search was underway.

Interim CEO Lucy Ito commented, "I'm deeply grateful for the honor of serving the Orange County community for the past year, and now I am thrilled to hand over the reins to our new formidable leader, Kathy. She embodies the leadership and cultural values our Credit Union Associates and Members deserve, and we look forward to her guiding the future of the Credit Union's culture, strategy, and community impact. Her exceptional ability to spearhead growth initiatives, improve Member experiences, and successfully enter new markets makes her the perfect candidate to lead the Credit Union to unprecedented success for our Associates, Members, and Communities."

Jumper added, "I'm thrilled to join Orange County's Credit Union. For 85 years, Orange County's Credit Union has delivered exceptional Member experience and has built strong connections to the communities it serves."

ABOUT ORANGE COUNTY'S CREDIT UNION

Orange County's Credit Union is a Santa Ana-based financial services provider established in 1938 with more than 130,000 Members and over $2.5 billion in assets. As a not-for-profit financial services provider, Orange County's Credit Union is owned by Members, not shareholders, which means its profits are returned to Members in the form of fewer fees, lower loan rates, and enhanced products and services. Orange County's Credit Union offers services including checking and savings, mobile banking, and retirement accounts, as well as auto, small business, and home loans with mortgage offerings including zero percent down and three percent down options. Ranked in the top three percent of credit unions nationwide based on assets, Orange County's Credit Union offers Membership to anyone who lives or works in Orange, Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino Counties. For more information, visit Orange County's Credit Union's website at www.orangecountyscu.org or call (888) 354-6228.

