Orange County's Debut Creative Space, Recording Studio and Sound Stage
Jun 29, 2021, 11:46 ET
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orange County creatives need look no further than their own backyards to find the space they want and need to create. Illuminate Studios, located just off the 133 and Laguna Canyon Road, offers a fully equipped recording studio, sound stage and rehearsal space.
Founded by singer/songwriter and entertainment entrepreneur, Caroline Renezeder, the studio is a spinoff of Renezeder's indie-record label and production company, Illuminate Creative Group. Having spent loads of time in recording studios, rehearsal spaces and sound stages, Renezeder felt the need to take her production company into physical format, making way for a studio that integrated all three key features. Illuminate Studios is both affordable and user friendly, furthering Caroline's goal of creating an area where young artists can be empowered to reach their creative potential.
The space comes equipped with a state of the art CYC wall, Focusrite RedNet technology, DAW systems and much more.
Find more about Illuminate Studios at https://www.illuminatestudiosoc.com
