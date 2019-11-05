Orange County's First Next Generation MedSpa Coming to Newport Beach

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in Orange County, Beyond Regenerative Medicine & Aesthetics a next-generation MedSpa in Newport Beach will be offering scientifically-advanced, non-invasive regenerative, aesthetic and wellness treatments for both men and women. Its Grand Opening celebration on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, will benefit Orangewood Foundation that provides support to youth that needs it most.

Beyond Regenerative Medicine & Aesthetics is the creation of Newport Beach-native Allyson Berkey M.D., a medical physician of 26 years. Dr. Berkey will provide advanced treatments in stem cells, PRP, HGH, after HGH: peptide therapies, and skin rejuvenation with advanced micro needling, radio frequency and laser technologies.

New approaches to skin rejuvenation, hair thinning and erectile dysfunction using umbilical cord stem cells and exosomes will be among the services offered.

"When I was young, my dad was a beloved Dr. here in Newport. He was one of the first to promote nutrition and healthy foods as the best medicine, next to love and laughter of course!" explained Dr. Berkey. "Since I was five, I wanted to be a doctor like my dad, to understand this miraculous human body and to make a difference in people's lives. The pursuit of true health and healing has led me to the cutting edge of age management and integrative medicine, and a new approach to aging. I believe that we can age differently than our parents have, and create a much more vibrant and healthy life into our 80s and 90s. This isn't about a 'fountain of youth' or living forever, but about enjoying our life as we age."

Beyond Regenerative will also help you in your quest to look and feel your best with state-of-the-art technology. The Optimus Suite by Inmode Aesthetics Solutions is the latest in laser and radio frequency technology. Morpheus8 is a new subdermal adipose remodeling device (SARD) that fractionally remodels and contours the face and body using gold-plated micro needles at different depths. It addresses fat, cellulite, and sagging skin.

Discover the healthy balance of your youth and wellbeing with treatments in IV Therapies for anti-aging, immune support, better sleep, hydration, and B-vitamins. The new IV NAD will offer mitochondrial repair, increased telomere activity, and certain activation, all the cutting-edge science in anti-aging.

Beyond Regenerative is taking pre-booking for its soft launch just before the beginning of the holiday season. Grand Opening celebration from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 with services. Champagne and party Open House from 4 to 6 p.m.

