Orange County's Garage Team Mazda Reveals 2018 Newport Beach Film Festival Trailer

"We are committed to developing a strong creative community in Orange County and this project allowed us the opportunity," said Erich Funke, Chief Creative Officer at GTM. "NBFF has given us a great deal of creative freedom, and we took full advantage of it."

In its 19th year, NBFF has become a highly respected and sought-after festival by filmmakers from all over the world. The theme for this year's festival is "See Who Made The Cut" to recognize the high caliber of films that are accepted into the intensely selective festival. For 2018, the festival's selection committee reviewed more than 2,500 films, but only 350 films were picked to be screened.

"The festival is renowned for its highly-anticipated marquee trailers, which challenge and capture people's imaginations," said Todd Quartararo, NBFF co-founder. "We believe the quality of our branding should be equal to the exceptional production and creative values our filmmakers bring to the festival. We set the bar high. GTM and Untitled.tv have done us proud."

The NBFF promotional film, titled "Quota: Who Made the Cut," brings this year's theme to life. A sci-fi drama set in a dystopian future, two crystal miners are pitted against each other to achieve their mining quota, and fulfill their contract. That's the only way they'll be able to return home.

"We are honored that our concept was picked out of the eight submitted," said Melissa Webber, GTM creative director. "The quality of storytelling at this festival is so high and our goal is to ensure the promotional material is as intriguing and creative."

Directed by Jillian Martin of production company Untitled.tv, for Costa Mesa-based agency Garage Team Mazda, "Quota" will open the festival and screen before each of the 350 films on this year's program. The festival runs April 26 through May 3.

About The Newport Beach Film Festival

Celebrated as one of the leading lifestyle film festivals in the United States, the Newport Beach Film Festival seeks to bring to Orange County the best of classic and contemporary filmmaking from around the world. Committed to enlightening the public with a first-class international film program, a forum for cultural understanding and enriching educational opportunities, NBFF focuses on showcasing a diverse collection of studio and independent films from around the globe. https://www.newportbeachfilmfest.com/

About Garage Team Mazda

Founded in 2010, GTM is formidable WPP integrated team agency founded in partnership with Mazda and located in Orange County, Calif. GTM has vast capabilities ranging from traditional agency services, PR, digital and social, Hispanic, motorsports, retail marketing, analytics and data and oversees all advertising and marketing for the automotive brand.

About Untitled.tv

Since launching Untitled in 2001, founding executive producers Kristin and Jim Evans have created a dynamic media group recognized for its talent, creative diversity, and ability to meet and exceed evolving technological demands. Through extensive relationships with agencies, brands, and film/TV studios, Untitled and its award-winning directors continue to create compelling entertainment that both excites audiences and builds worldwide brands.

