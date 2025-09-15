ORANGE EV AND OPTIGRID UNVEIL THE ORANGE JUICER™ BATTERY-INTEGRATED DC FAST CHARGER

Cuts fleet electrification timelines from years to weeks

Removes high infrastructure costs

Delivers full charging performance with up to 85% less grid input power

LONG BEACH, Calif., Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Orange EV, the U.S. leader in electric yard trucks, and OptiGrid, an innovator in charging technology, today introduced the Orange Juicer™, a battery-integrated DC fast charger designed to eliminate the most significant barriers to fleet electrification: waiting on utility upgrades and high infrastructure costs.

Fleets across the country want to electrify, but many face multi-year delays waiting on new power service or 6-7-figure infrastructure quotes that make projects financially unworkable. The Orange Juicer™ changes that equation.

Orange Juicer charger with a Orange EV terminal truck Orange Juicer Charger

Using an onboard 180-kWh battery, the Orange Juicer steadily draws energy from existing on-site power and delivers it as high-capacity fast charging on demand. The result is full charging performance with up to 85% less grid input power, resulting in a dramatic reduction of both installation timelines and upfront costs.

"As more customers accelerate adoption of Orange EV trucks and electrify other site equipment, we've seen infrastructure upgrades cause serious holdups," said Kurt Neutgens, co-founder and president of Orange EV. "The Orange Juicer solves that challenge, giving fleets a fast, scalable, and cost-effective charging platform that utilizes existing on-site power."

Key Benefits for Fleets

Deploy in weeks, not years - Skip long utility delays and start running electric trucks immediately.

- Skip long utility delays and start running electric trucks immediately. Slash infrastructure costs - Avoid expensive utility upgrades, trenching, and construction by using existing power.

- Avoid expensive utility upgrades, trenching, and construction by using existing power. High-performance charging - Up to 85% less grid input power without sacrificing uptime or speed.

- Up to 85% less grid input power without sacrificing uptime or speed. Scalable and flexible - Modular design grows with a fleet and can be relocated as site needs change.

- Modular design grows with a fleet and can be relocated as site needs change. Compatible across brands - Works with Orange EV trucks today and is adaptable for other fleet equipment.

That's where OptiGrid comes in, delivering the charging performance fleets need without waiting on costly utility upgrades.

"Fleet operators are tired of waiting on infrastructure that doesn't match their electrification schedule," said Tyler Phillipi, CEO of OptiGrid. "The Orange Juicer gives them the power to deploy today, with charging performance that rivals high-capacity systems but requires just a fraction of the grid input."

Now in its fourth generation, the OptiGrid charging platform builds on nearly a decade of engineering development. Originating from technology created at FreeWire and refined by OptiGrid's team, it is already committed to deployment with fleet operators in the U.S.

With Orange EV trucks already delivering an average of $60,000 in annual diesel savings per vehicle, pairing them with the Orange Juicer unlocks an even faster, more cost-effective path to electrification.

Availability

The Orange Juicer, powered by OptiGrid, will be commercially available in Q4 2025.

It will be showcased at the IANA Intermodal EXPO 2025 in Long Beach, Calif., September 15–17, in the Orange EV booth (#1122).

About OptiGrid

OptiGrid is a U.S.-based EV infrastructure company developing battery-integrated fast charging systems to solve the infrastructure gap for fleet and commercial EV deployment. Learn more at www.optigridllc.com .

About Orange EV

Orange EV is the leading manufacturer of 100 percent electric terminal trucks in the United States. Headquartered in Kansas City, Orange EV provides a full turnkey solution including trucks, charging infrastructure, and nationwide service. The company's trucks are deployed across more than 40 states, Canada and the Caribbean with a proven track record for uptime and total cost of ownership savings. Since first commercially deployed in 2015, Orange EV's Class 8 terminal trucks have been chosen by more than 330 fleets, surpassing 25.7 million miles and 9.6 million hours of operation. Learn more at www.orangeev.com .

