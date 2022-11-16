Orange EV Announces Plans for New Global Headquarters to Support Industry-Leading Product Demand

The Turner Logistics Center in Kansas City, Kansas will provide eight times the space of former facility, significantly expanding production capacity

RIVERSIDE, Mo., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orange EV , the electric vehicle (EV) industry-leading manufacturer with the most heavy-duty, zero-emission trucks in operation in the United States, today announced it will establish its new corporate headquarters and manufacturing operations in the Turner Logistics Center, an industrial park under construction by Kansas City-based NorthPoint Development in Kansas City, Kansas.

Orange EV e-TRIEVER Truck

Orange EV expects to move in mid-2023, giving the company access to over 400,000 sq. ft. of space. The new facility will provide the company with the production and office space necessary to accommodate its rapid growth and is being designed to produce as many as 1,800 terminal trucks per year in single-shift operations.

"With this additional capacity, we will be able to ramp up our capacity to deliver on our mission to impact global warming by replacing the dirtiest on-road vehicle with a zero-emission vehicle while also providing overwhelming savings and improved operations for our customers", said Kurt Neutgens, co-founder and President of Orange EV.

"Locating another EV manufacturer to Kansas delivers a charge to this developing sector," Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. "Orange EV is the kind of industry leader our state will continue recruiting as Kansas becomes the epicenter of sustainable transportation."

A key consideration in selecting the Turner facility was its centralized location, which will enable good access for its current employees and will attract future talent across the greater Kansas City metro area. Orange EV presently employs over 200 team members predominantly in Kansas City, including leadership, engineering, service, and support.

Orange EV is presently looking for assemblers, warehouse employees, engineers, and many additional team members to further fuel the company's exponential growth. These and all future positions are posted on their website, www.OrangeEV.com .

"We are excited that Orange EV has chosen Wyandotte County as their new home. It is our hope that their environmentally sustainable opportunities will grow our workforce development and economic inclusion goals for many years to come", said Kansas City, KS Mayor Tyrone Garner.

"Our new site enables us to continue to extend our market leadership in EV terminal trucks and begin development of new products and services for the electric truck industry," said Wayne Mathisen, co-founder and CEO of Orange EV. "Our growth and success are a tribute to the efforts and expertise of our employees. Orange EV appreciates the collaboration of the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, the Kansas Department of Commerce and the Kansas City Board of Public Utilities for their engagement in supporting Orange EV's growth in Kansas."

Mathisen added, "This new facility emphasizes Orange EV's continued commitment to the greater Kansas City metro. Having been founded in Riverside, MO in 2012, we will remain forever grateful for the support we've received from the City of Riverside and the State of Missouri even as we embark on the next exciting chapter in Kansas City, Kansas."

Ed Elder, President of Colliers Kansas City, acted as the tenant representative for Orange EV.

About Orange EV

Orange EV, headquartered in Kansas City, MO, is the leading OEM providing industrial fleets with heavy-duty, electric vehicle solutions proven to save money while being safer, more reliable and preferred by drivers and management. Building both new and re-powered terminal trucks, Orange EV was the nation's first manufacturer offering 100 percent electric Class 8 vehicles to be commercially deployed and scaled. Now in its 10th year of operations, Orange EV's terminal trucks have been chosen by more than 140 fleets across 31 states, Canada, and the Caribbean. Cumulatively, Orange EV trucks have surpassed 7.2 million miles and 2.1 million duty hours. For more information, visit www.orangeev.com .

