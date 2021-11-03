Orange Grove Bio Selects Cincinnati Innovation District® for Corporate Headquarters and Establishes Partnership With University of Cincinnati to Commercialize Novel Therapeutics

CINCINNATI, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orange Grove Bio, a New York-based preclinical drug investment and development firm, and the University of Cincinnati (UC), a Carnegie Level 1 research university, today announced a partnership intended to cultivate the increasingly robust Cincinnati biotech landscape by expanding entrepreneurship, education, and scientific translation of promising technologies emerging from the Cincinnati Innovation District (CID). As part of these efforts, Orange Grove Bio has selected UC's 1819 Innovation Hub as the location for the company's corporate headquarters, joining a number of other premier industry partners already situated in the CID. With close proximity to the university and other innovation anchors, such as Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center and UC Health, this location provides Orange Grove Bio with direct access to the area's vast research and commercialization talent as it works to support the creation of new companies capable of developing novel and impactful therapeutics.

Embedding in the CID will empower and enable Orange Grove Bio and UC to collaborate on commercialization and technology transfer, gain access to unique talent pools, offer experiential learning programs and work collaboratively with researchers. As part of these activities, Orange Grove Bio's chief business operations officer, Ryan Fox, will lead the company's Cincinnati operations, working closely with UC's innovation leadership team including David J. Adams, chief innovation officer and architect of the CID, and John C. Byrd, M.D., professor and chair of the UC College of Medicine Department of Internal Medicine. These efforts will focus on the areas of autoimmune and inflammatory disease, oncology, and cell therapy.

"We are excited to welcome Orange Grove Bio as a partner of UC and into the Cincinnati Innovation District," said Mr. Adams. "Their work, alongside world-class researchers like Dr. John Byrd, continues to build this innovation district, and is a model for attracting and retaining talent. This is the place where companies come to innovate, and it is the diversity of partners here that remains a key strength and driver for innovation."

"There is a tremendous amount of promising research continuously emerging from the labs at the University of Cincinnati," said Mr. Fox. "With this strong intellectual foundation, Orange Grove Bio is eager to collaborate with the university's talented researchers, as well as David Adams and John Byrd, to foster and further develop the local Cincinnati biotech ecosystem by building new and innovative companies."

As the CID continues to make an economic impact on the region, gaining statewide and national attention, Orange Grove Bio will join the thriving district, increasing its on-the-ground presence by onboarding new team members for critical business functions from the Cincinnati area.

"We are committed to growing and investing in the biotech ecosystem in Cincinnati and believe that the wealth of scientific talent at the University of Cincinnati will serve as a solid foundation for establishing the local area as a fertile breeding ground for the creation of innovative companies and development of novel therapeutics," said Marc Appel, Orange Grove Bio's chief executive officer.

About Orange Grove Bio

Orange Grove Bio is an emerging, preclinical, capital allocation and asset development biotech company. The company's mission is to develop innovative treatments for important diseases, particularly cancer and immune disorders, by harnessing the significant research potential found in universities across the United States. Orange Grove Bio fosters strong relationships with entrepreneurs and technology transfer offices outside of the traditional medical technology hubs of Boston and San Francisco. Collectively, Orange Grove Bio's team possesses more than one hundred years of drug development and company creation experience, allowing it to build and finance innovative programs from the research and development stage to clinical trials.

About the Cincinnati Innovation District

The Cincinnati Innovation District is a unique and thriving ecosystem that attracts, produces, retains and develops talent by co-locating and collaborating with organizations. The district envelops myriad innovation assets and access to some of the world's leading academic and research centers, organizations and talent pools. Powered by the University of Cincinnati, the CID includes the world-renowned Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center and other national research centers. The district's mission is to become a globally recognized talent hub and lead a transformational movement. The combination of industry engagement, unique experiential platforms and accessible research expertise — working at the pace of change — will become a model nationwide. For more information on the Cincinnati Innovation District, visit www.cincyid.com.

