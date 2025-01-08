Orange Joins Amazing Life Foundation

"After months of prayerful consideration and thorough evaluation of various opportunities for Orange's future, the board has chosen Amazing Life as the ideal partner to elevate Orange to new levels of impact, surpassing what we have accomplished so far," said Joel Manby, Chair of the Rethink Group Inc and Orange Board.

With the merger, Chris Heaslip, CEO of Amazing Life, will strengthen Orange's resources, including its curriculum, Parent Cue, and flagship events such as the Orange Conference. Heaslip, the co-founder and former CEO of companies like Pushpay, LeadR, and Bside, brings a wealth of leadership experience in creating innovative technology solutions for churches.

He is deeply committed to Orange's mission of partnering with churches and families to inspire the faith and the future of the next generation.

"I am honored to lead Orange into this new chapter and to build on its legacy of equipping churches and families with practical, Gospel-centered, and world-class resources," said Heaslip.

Amazing Life serves as an umbrella organization for like-hearted, kingdom-focused initiatives such as Amazing Kids, the Bside App, and Tome.

The addition of Orange to this portfolio aligns with Amazing Life's mission to equip churches with the Gospel-centered tools and content they need to thrive.

The organizations will operate with shared oversight, ensuring continuity for Orange's existing staff and programs while leveraging Amazing Life's expertise in areas like technology, marketing, and customer success.

"I believe in the strategy behind Orange and have been a friend of Orange and Chris Heaslip for years. This exciting news creates a significant opportunity to bring together two mission-aligned organizations under one leadership team, providing fresh resources to churches and families," said Carey Nieuwhof, Author, Podcaster, and Speaker.

Orange and its creative team will maintain operations at its Cumming, Georgia, headquarters while benefiting from additional resources provided by Amazing Life located in Plano, Texas. This partnership also includes plans for organizational growth, focusing on expanding offerings and tools for churches and enhancing Orange's technological capabilities.

More details about Orange's future will be shared at the 2025 Orange Conference. For additional information, please contact [email protected].

About Orange – www.ThinkOrange.com: Orange partners with thousands of churches and families to nurture the faith and future of the next generation through innovative curriculum, resources, and events that anchor the everyday faith of kids and teenagers to what Jesus said and did.

About Amazing Life Foundation – www.AmazingLife.com: The Amazing Life Foundation exists to equip churches with the Gospel-centered tools and content they need to thrive. By crafting resources that meet people at every age and stage of life, we're empowering churches to disciple effectively and inspire lasting impact. Together, we're shaping the future of discipleship with Gospel-centered excellence.

About the Merger - Merger & Acquisition Advisory Services for The ReThink Group were exclusively provided by Jeff Gruenhut of Grimes, McGovern & Associates.

