ORANGE JUICE Raises $40 Million to Launch Permanent Capital Company Backed by a Bitcoin Treasury

Company offers business owners a long-term alternative to traditional private equity through permanent ownership, operational improvement and a Bitcoin treasury.

WESTPORT, Conn., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ORANGE JUICE (www.orangejuice.com) today announced it had raised $40 million to launch a company that will acquire, improve and permanently own American businesses. The company combines long-term ownership, operational improvement and a Bitcoin treasury.

"Building a business takes decades. Founders deserve more than one path when it's time to transition ownership," said founding partner Nico Lechuga. "We believe permanent capital offers an important alternative to traditional private equity."

Over the coming decades, a significant wave of business successions will take place. Unlike traditional private equity, ORANGE JUICE is not constrained by fund cycles or the pressure to resell, allowing it to focus on the long-term health of its businesses.

ORANGE JUICE intends to pursue a public listing in the future to provide a liquid ownership currency and access to capital markets.

ORANGE JUICE was founded by partners from ego death capital, a leading Bitcoin venture capital firm, including Jeff Booth, Lyn Alden, Nico Lechuga, and Andi Pitt, along with Adrian Steckel, plus Ruben Zweiban as operating partner. Ricardo Salinas, the Mexican founder and chairman of Grupo Salinas, is participating as anchor investor.

"I have built a diversified conglomerate serving millions of customers in Latin America and employing over 170,000 people. From this I have learned two things: cash flow is king, and you cannot count on governments to protect the value of your money," said Ricardo Salinas. "ORANGE JUICE is built on both — cash flowing companies and a Bitcoin treasury. That is why I am backing this team."

ORANGE JUICE will initially acquire stable, cash-flow-generating businesses with $1 million to $10 million in annual cash flow across a range of sectors.

Acquired businesses will maintain their identities. Founders may retire, continue leading their businesses or transition gradually over time. Sellers receive part of their consideration in ORANGE JUICE equity, enabling continued participation in the long-term upside.

Artificial intelligence is creating one of the largest productivity shifts in decades. ORANGE JUICE is assembling an in-house operating team to support operational improvements and help portfolio companies successfully navigate the AI transition.

Cash generated by the businesses will be reinvested into acquisitions or the Bitcoin treasury, with conservative use of leverage and capital markets.

Business owners, investors and prospective partners can learn more at orangejuice.com or contact

[email protected].

Follow ORANGE JUICE on X: @orangejuice_btc.

About ORANGE JUICE: ORANGE JUICE HODLINGS Inc. (www.orangejuice.com) ("ORANGE JUICE") acquires, improves, and permanently holds cash-flow-generating businesses, backed by a Bitcoin treasury. Founded in 2026, ORANGE JUICE is headquartered in Connecticut, USA.

Brand Architect and Creative Director: Lauren Cosenza (laurencosenza.com)

Legal Advisor: Latham & Watkins LLP (lw.com)

Media Inquiries: [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding ORANGE JUICE's business strategy, acquisition plans, capital raise, Bitcoin treasury strategy, use of artificial intelligence, expected growth, potential public listing, and use of leverage and capital markets. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. ORANGE JUICE undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

No Offer or Solicitation. This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. Any securities offering, if made, will be made only pursuant to definitive offering documents and in accordance with applicable law.

SOURCE ORANGE JUICE