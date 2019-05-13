Orange Lake Resorts Selects TreasuryXpress for Centralized Treasury Automation

NEW YORK, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TreasuryXpress, the global leader in on-demand treasury management software today announced that Orange Lake Resorts, a leader in the vacation ownership industry, has selected the firm's enterprise treasury management solution (TMS), to help achieve greater control over their treasury management and payment processes.

Powered by sustainable, digital technology, TreasuryXpress is the leading innovator in on-demand treasury management software. The on-demand treasury management (TMS) solution model is characterized by a frequent and controlled Agile development methodology, immediate logon access for clients, short implementation times, and digital integrations and bank connectivity.

For Orange Lake Resort, the ability to achieve greater visibility over their cash positions and improve controls and efficiencies around their payment processes was critical to restructuring and optimizing their treasury operations. TreasuryXpress provides companies of any size access to enterprise-level cash visibility, liquidity management, bank connectivity, payments workflow, and custom reporting capabilities; thereby streamlining cash management processes.

"As a leader in their industry, we are pleased that Orange Lake Resorts has selected TreasuryXpress to help them gain greater control and efficiency across their treasury operations," say Anis Rahal, CEO and founder of TreasuryXpress.

TreasuryXpress provides companies of any size access to enterprise-level cash visibility, liquidity management, bank connectivity, payments workflow, debt and investment management, and self-service custom reporting capabilities.

ABOUT TREASURYXPRESS

At TreasuryXpress, we specialize in delivering innovative solutions that work for treasury – making it easy to achieve 100% bank visibility, consolidate cash information, manage end-to-end payment processing, and distribute useful and critical reports to all internal stakeholders automatically and efficiently.

Our solutions centralize more than 10,000 bank accounts daily and process electronic payments for over 7 billion USD each year. And, our rapid time-to-market and diverse hosting options make it easy for treasuries to do business with us. From solution development to delivery and service, our teams actively engage with customers regularly and proactively. The result? TreasuryXpress provides simply better, more innovative solutions that solve business problems.

To learn more about TreasuryXpress, visit us at www.treasuryxpress.com or contact us directly at hello@treasuryxpress.com.

ABOUT ORANGE LAKE RESORTS

Orange Lake Resorts encompasses 28 resorts and 7,600 villas in the U.S., with more than 350,000 timeshare owners and 5,000+ employees. Orange Lake Resorts, a leader within the vacation ownership industry with more than three decades of proven success, operates Holiday Inn Club®. The Holiday Inn Club Vacations® brand was created in 2008 through a strategic alliance with IHG® (InterContinental Hotels Group), one of the world's leading hotel companies. The flagship Holiday Inn Club Vacations property in Orlando, Fla., located next to the Walt Disney World® Resort, was established in 1982 by Holiday Inn® founder Kemmons Wilson. For more information on Holiday Inn Club Vacations or to book reservations, visit holidayinnclubvacations.com. Find us on Facebook at facebook.com/hiclubvacations or Twitter at twitter.com/hiclubvacations.

