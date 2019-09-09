Orange Leaf and No Kid Hungry Join Forces

From September 2nd through September 30th, if a Guest donates $1 or more in-store, they will receive a free cup of froyo redeemable during the month of October. Additionally, on September 17th, Guests can come into Orange Leaf and donate $1 or more to receive a $1 Smoothie or Shake! What's sweeter than that?!

"Getting involved in the community is a top priority at Orange Leaf," says President & COO, Kendall Ware. "We are passionate about coming together as a Franchise Community with our Guests to make a difference for such an important cause."

Over the last 6 years, Orange Leaf has raised over 1 million meals for children fighting hunger! This year alone their goal is to raise over 300,000 meals. 100% of proceeds will go directly to No Kid Hungry. So 'dig in and help' end childhood hunger!

About Orange Leaf

Orange Leaf is a self-serve, choose-your-own-toppings frozen yogurt and treat franchise with nearly 200 locations in the U.S. and Mexico. Orange Leaf offers a multitude of traditional and unique flavors, including no-sugar-added, gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan alternatives. Our mission is to make life sweeter by creating a memorable treat experience that is all about you. Every Guest can enjoy #flavorfreedom with any product at Orange Leaf. We value the relationships with every store and consider them a strategic-partnership. We empower those relationships by maintaining the lowest fees in the industry, supporting veterans through our partnership with VetFran, and encouraging stores to provide value to their communities. Additionally, Orange Leaf is a member of the IFA, NRA, and a proud partner of No Kid Hungry. For more information, connect socially on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

SOURCE Orange Leaf