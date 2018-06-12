Orange Leaf Shakes Up Summer with Smoothies and Shakes

Made-to-order smoothies are made with real fruit and Orange Leaf's fresh vanilla for a refreshing summer treat. Guests can choose from menu items like Berry Tropical and Protein Power, or they can customize with fruit from the toppings bar. All smoothies can be made dairy free with almond milk or serve as a meal replacement with the easy addition of a protein add-in.

For a more decadent experience, the make-your-own shake consists of the guest's choice of frozen yogurt and up to two toppings. Classic flavors like Cookies 'n' Cream made with Oreo® and Peanut Butter Cup made with Reese's® are also available. In addition, at participating locations, Orange Leaf has launched an over-the-top (literally) specialty shake called 'Cake Your Shake.' Guests can choose a slice of cake that will be dipped into the top of their treat-filled shake, which creates a shareable dessert that can be enjoyed with friends and family.

"Orange Leaf is all about giving our guests a memorable treat experience that's all about them," said Kendall Ware, President and COO. "As interest in dessert beverages continues to grow, we knew this was the right strategy to create more reasons for guests to visit more often. We are confident these products will further contribute to the same store sales increase that we have been experiencing during this year's peak season."

About Orange Leaf

Orange Leaf is a self-serve, choose-your-own-toppings frozen yogurt and treat franchise with nearly 200 locations in the U.S. and Mexico. Orange Leaf offers a multitude of traditional and unique flavors, including no-sugar-added, gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan alternatives. Our mission is to make life sweeter by creating a memorable treat experience that is all about you. Every Guest can enjoy #flavorfreedom with any product at Orange Leaf.

We value the relationships with every store and consider them a strategic-partnership. We empower those relationships by maintaining the lowest fees in the industry, supporting veterans through our partnership with VetFran, and encouraging stores to provide value to their communities. Additionally, Orange Leaf is a member of the IFA, NRA, and a proud partner of No Kid Hungry. For more information, connect socially on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

