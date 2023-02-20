Orange market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.22% by 2027; Growth led by Berje Inc., Citrosuco, among others - Technavio

Feb 20, 2023, 22:00 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The orange market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.22% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by 31,572.55 thousand tons during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at 78,194.94 thousand tons. Technavio's research report on the orange market provides analysis and insights about the various drivers, along with key challenges, that impact the market throughout the forecast period. Download a sample Now!
In-depth analysis provided in the report includes:
- Current and future market trends to highlight market conditions
- Comparative analysis of the market and its segments for the historic period of 2017 - 2021
- Market drivers and market impediments and their impact on market growth
- Positioning of market players and their business strategy analysis
Global orange market segmentation analysis
The orange market is segmented based on product type, application, and geography.
- Based on product type, the orange market is segmented into fresh, processed, and frozen.
- Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into non-organic and organic.
- Based on geography, the orange market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa.
Orange market: Country-level analysis
The countries covered in the orange market report are the US and Canada (North America); the UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe (Europe); China and India (Asia); Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of the Middle East and Africa (Middle East and Africa); and Chile, Brazil, and Argentina (South America).
- APAC is estimated to account for 67% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. The growth of the market in the region is attributed to factors such as the growing demand for oranges in emerging economies like India and China.
- The China and India are key countries in the APAC market. The expansion of orange plantations and increased orange exports in Australia are driving the growth of the orange market in APAC.
Global orange market: Dynamics & insights
Technavio's research report on the orange market provides analysis and insights about the various drivers, along with key challenges, that impact the market throughout the forecast period.
The health benefits associated with oranges are notably driving the market growth. Oranges are rich in antioxidants anthocyanins, ellagic acid, and resveratrol. These antioxidants provide various health benefits and reduce the risk of cancer. The high antioxidant content in oranges has increased their consumption in the food and beverage and personal care industries. Oranges are also low in calories and contain several vitamins and minerals. Many such health benefits are increasing the consumption of oranges, which is driving the growth of the market.
The fluctuation in the prices of oranges is a major challenge impeding the market. The prices of oranges are generally affected by climatic conditions. Natural calamities such as drought, floods, storms such as cyclones and hurricanes, earthquakes, and volcanic eruptions increase the damage to crops. In addition, the widening of the demand-supply gap has led to a substantial rise in the price of oranges. All these factors are negatively affecting the growth of the global orange market.
Orange market: Competitive landscape and vendor analysis
Technavio's report includes the adoption lifecycle of the market, covering from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.
|
Orange Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
140
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.22%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
3,1572.55 thousand tons
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
|
5.33
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 67%
|
Key countries
|
US, Mexico, China, India, and Brazil
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Berje Inc., Citrosuco, Citrus World Inc., Hyatt Fruit Co., INDIAN RIVER FRUIT Co., LEMONCONCENTRATE SLU, Louis Dreyfus Co. BV, Nielsen Citrus Products Co. Inc., PACIFIC COAST FRUIT PRODUCTS Ltd., Paradise Juice Pvt. Ltd., Perricone Farms, Schacht Groves, SEQUOIA ORANGE Co. Inc., SUNRISE FRUITS COMPANY SL, The Fruit Co., Trinity Fruit Co., Tropicana Products Inc., and Zain Natural Agro India Pvt. Ltd.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
