Orange market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.22% by 2027; Growth led by Berje Inc., Citrosuco, among others - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The orange market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.22% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by 31,572.55 thousand tons during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at 78,194.94 thousand tons. Technavio's research report on the orange market provides analysis and insights about the various drivers, along with key challenges, that impact the market throughout the forecast period. Download a sample Now!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Orange Market 2023-2027

In-depth analysis provided in the report includes:

Current and future market trends to highlight market conditions

Comparative analysis of the market and its segments for the historic period of 2017 - 2021

Market drivers and market impediments and their impact on market growth

Positioning of market players and their business strategy analysis

Global orange market segmentation analysis

The orange market is segmented based on product type, application, and geography.

Based on product type, the orange market is segmented into fresh, processed, and frozen.

Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into non-organic and organic.

Based on geography, the orange market is segmented into APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa .

For insights on the market contribution of each segment, buy the report!

Orange market: Country-level analysis

The countries covered in the orange market report are the US and Canada (North America); the UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe (Europe); China and India (Asia); Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of the Middle East and Africa (Middle East and Africa); and Chile, Brazil, and Argentina (South America).

APAC is estimated to account for 67% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. The growth of the market in the region is attributed to factors such as the growing demand for oranges in emerging economies like India and China .

is estimated to account for of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. The growth of the market in the region is attributed to factors such as the growing demand for oranges in emerging economies like and . The China and India are key countries in the APAC market. The expansion of orange plantations and increased orange exports in Australia are driving the growth of the orange market in APAC.

The geographic landscape of the report also provides market-impacting factors and changes that impact current and future trends. For detailed information, request a sample!

Global orange market: Dynamics & insights

Technavio's research report on the orange market provides analysis and insights about the various drivers, along with key challenges, that impact the market throughout the forecast period.

The health benefits associated with oranges are notably driving the market growth. Oranges are rich in antioxidants anthocyanins, ellagic acid, and resveratrol. These antioxidants provide various health benefits and reduce the risk of cancer. The high antioxidant content in oranges has increased their consumption in the food and beverage and personal care industries. Oranges are also low in calories and contain several vitamins and minerals. Many such health benefits are increasing the consumption of oranges, which is driving the growth of the market.

The fluctuation in the prices of oranges is a major challenge impeding the market. The prices of oranges are generally affected by climatic conditions. Natural calamities such as drought, floods, storms such as cyclones and hurricanes, earthquakes, and volcanic eruptions increase the damage to crops. In addition, the widening of the demand-supply gap has led to a substantial rise in the price of oranges. All these factors are negatively affecting the growth of the global orange market.

Orange market: Competitive landscape and vendor analysis

Technavio's report includes the adoption lifecycle of the market, covering from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Some of the major players operating in the orange market are Berje Inc., Citrosuco, Citrus World Inc., Hyatt Fruit Co., INDIAN RIVER FRUIT Co., LEMONCONCENTRATE SLU, Louis Dreyfus Co. BV, Nielsen Citrus Products Co. Inc., PACIFIC COAST FRUIT PRODUCTS Ltd., Paradise Juice Pvt. Ltd., Perricone Farms, Schacht Groves, SEQUOIA ORANGE Co. Inc., SUNRISE FRUITS COMPANY SL, The Fruit Co., Trinity Fruit Co., Tropicana Products Inc., and Zain Natural Agro India Pvt. Ltd., among others. For insights on the vendor offerings, download a PDF sample!

Related reports:

The juices market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.55% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 104.21 billion . The benefits of cold-pressed juice over traditional juice are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as fluctuating prices of raw materials may impede the market growth.

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.55% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by . The benefits of cold-pressed juice over traditional juice are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as fluctuating prices of raw materials may impede the market growth. The cordial drink market size is expected to increase to USD 231.9 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 4.5%. The consumer preference for cordials over alcoholic and carbonated beverages is notably driving the cordial drink market growth, although factors such as the low consumer demand for sweetened cordials may impede the market growth.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Orange Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 140 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.22% Market growth 2023-2027 3,1572.55 thousand tons Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.33 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 67% Key countries US, Mexico, China, India, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Berje Inc., Citrosuco, Citrus World Inc., Hyatt Fruit Co., INDIAN RIVER FRUIT Co., LEMONCONCENTRATE SLU, Louis Dreyfus Co. BV, Nielsen Citrus Products Co. Inc., PACIFIC COAST FRUIT PRODUCTS Ltd., Paradise Juice Pvt. Ltd., Perricone Farms, Schacht Groves, SEQUOIA ORANGE Co. Inc., SUNRISE FRUITS COMPANY SL, The Fruit Co., Trinity Fruit Co., Tropicana Products Inc., and Zain Natural Agro India Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio consumer staples market reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global Orange Market 2023-2027 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global Orange Market 2023-2027 2017 - 2021 (thousand t)

4.2 Product Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Type Segment 2017 - 2021 (thousand t)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 (thousand t)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 (thousand t)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 (thousand t)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product Type

6.3 Fresh - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Fresh - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Fresh - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Fresh - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Fresh - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Processed and frozen - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Processed and frozen - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Processed and frozen - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Processed and frozen - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Processed and frozen - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Product Type

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Product Type (thousand t)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Non-organic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Non-organic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Non-organic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Non-organic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Non-organic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Organic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Organic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Organic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Organic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Organic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Application (thousand t)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 61: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)



Exhibit 63: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

Exhibit 91: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)



Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography (thousand t)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 106: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Berje Inc.

Exhibit 108: Berje Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Berje Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Berje Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 Citrosuco

Exhibit 111: Citrosuco - Overview



Exhibit 112: Citrosuco - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Citrosuco - Key offerings

12.5 Citrus World Inc.

Exhibit 114: Citrus World Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Citrus World Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Citrus World Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Hyatt Fruit Co.

Exhibit 117: Hyatt Fruit Co. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Hyatt Fruit Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Hyatt Fruit Co. - Key offerings

12.7 INDIAN RIVER FRUIT Co.

Exhibit 120: INDIAN RIVER FRUIT Co. - Overview



Exhibit 121: INDIAN RIVER FRUIT Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: INDIAN RIVER FRUIT Co. - Key offerings

12.8 LEMONCONCENTRATE SLU

Exhibit 123: LEMONCONCENTRATE SLU - Overview



Exhibit 124: LEMONCONCENTRATE SLU - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: LEMONCONCENTRATE SLU - Key offerings

12.9 Nielsen Citrus Products Co. Inc.

Exhibit 126: Nielsen Citrus Products Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Nielsen Citrus Products Co. Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Nielsen Citrus Products Co. Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 Paradise Juice Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 129: Paradise Juice Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Paradise Juice Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Paradise Juice Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.11 Perricone Farms

Exhibit 132: Perricone Farms - Overview



Exhibit 133: Perricone Farms - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Perricone Farms - Key offerings

12.12 Schacht Groves

Exhibit 135: Schacht Groves - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 136: Schacht Groves - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 137: Schacht Groves - Key offerings

12.13 SEQUOIA ORANGE Co. Inc.

Exhibit 138: SEQUOIA ORANGE Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 139: SEQUOIA ORANGE Co. Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: SEQUOIA ORANGE Co. Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 SUNRISE FRUITS COMPANY SL

Exhibit 141: SUNRISE FRUITS COMPANY SL - Overview



Exhibit 142: SUNRISE FRUITS COMPANY SL - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: SUNRISE FRUITS COMPANY SL - Key offerings

12.15 The Fruit Co.

Exhibit 144: The Fruit Co. - Overview



Exhibit 145: The Fruit Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: The Fruit Co. - Key offerings

12.16 Trinity Fruit Co.

Exhibit 147: Trinity Fruit Co. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Trinity Fruit Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Trinity Fruit Co. - Key offerings

12.17 Zain Natural Agro India Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 150: Zain Natural Agro India Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Zain Natural Agro India Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: Zain Natural Agro India Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 153: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 154: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 155: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 156: Research methodology



Exhibit 157: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 158: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 159: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio