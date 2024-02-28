Orange Market size to increase by 31,572.55 tons from 2022 to 2027, Market share growth by the fresh segment is significant during the forecast period, Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The orange market is expected to grow by 31,572.55 tons from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.22% during the forecast period. Growing awareness and promotion of the benefits of consuming oranges are notably driving the orange market. However, factors such as fluctuations in orange prices due to unfavorable weather conditions may impede market growth. The market is segmented into product type (fresh, processed, and frozen), application (non-organic and organic), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The Free sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Orange Market 2023-2027

Key Segment Analysis

The market share growth by the fresh segment is significant during the forecast period. Factors such as rising health concerns and a subsequent preference for food that is healthy and nutritious fuel the growth of this segment. In addition, the regular intake of fruits, as part of an overall healthy diet, might minimize the risk of some chronic diseases, including high blood cholesterol, high blood sugar, heart diseases, issues related to the skin, and type 2 diabetes. In addition to the these factors, the growth of the fresh segment of the global market can also be attributed to the increasing consumer incomes and demand for fresh produce. Many large vendors of fresh fruits have contracts with growers in several different production regions to ensure the supply of high-quality fresh fruits. Since consumer interest in checking the origin of their food is increasing, this factor will help in the growth of the segment over the coming years. Hence, such factors fuel the growth of this segment which in turn drives the market growth.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC accounts for 67% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growing demand for oranges in emerging economies like India and China . Major markets in the region are China , Australia , and India contributing to the market growth in APAC. In addition, China is a significant producer and consumer of tangerine and mandarine (mandarin orange). Hence, such factors are driving the market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Company Insights

The orange market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

Berje Inc., Citrosuco, Citrus World Inc., Hyatt Fruit Co., INDIAN RIVER FRUIT Co., LEMONCONCENTRATE SLU, Louis Dreyfus Co. BV, Nielsen Citrus Products Co. Inc., PACIFIC COAST FRUIT PRODUCTS Ltd., Paradise Juice Pvt. Ltd., Perricone Farms, Schacht Groves, SEQUOIA ORANGE Co. Inc., SUNRISE FRUITS COMPANY SL, The Fruit Co., Trinity Fruit Co., Tropicana Products Inc., and Zain Natural Agro India Pvt. Ltd.

Analyst Review

The orange market plays a pivotal role in the global citrus fruit production landscape, comprising approximately 50% of the total output. Oranges, alongside other citrus fruits like mandarins, sweet oranges, and limes, are cultivated across various regions worldwide, including Australia, Spain, California, Brazil, Turkey, and South Africa. Each region's production capabilities are heavily influenced by weather conditions, environmental factors, and government policies.

In recent years, biostress induced by pests and diseases has posed challenges to orange growers, affecting harvested areas and yield. Additionally, rainfall patterns and fluctuations have a direct impact on crop quality and quantity, as evidenced in USDA reports.

Specific orange cultivars such as Lane Late, Navelate, and Newhall contribute significantly to the market's diversity, catering to various consumer preferences. The European Union, China, and the United States emerge as key consumers and producers, shaping market dynamics through consumption trends and trade policies.

Government interventions, such as subsidies and trade agreements, heavily influence market stability and growth trajectories. For instance, policies implemented by the European Union and China can dictate trade flows and pricing strategies, affecting global market equilibrium.

In conclusion, the orange market is a complex ecosystem where production, environmental factors, and government policies intertwine to shape supply and demand dynamics. Adapting to evolving market conditions and mitigating risks posed by biostress and weather fluctuations are crucial for sustaining orange cultivation and ensuring market resilience.

