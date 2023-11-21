Orange Market to increase by 31,572.55 tons from 2022 to 2027; The market share growth by the fresh segment is significant during the forecast period.- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The orange market is expected to grow by 31,572.55 tons from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.22% during the forecast period. Growing awareness and promotion of the benefits of consuming oranges are notably driving the orange market. However, factors such as fluctuations in orange prices due to unfavorable weather conditions may impede market growth. The market is segmented into product type (fresh, processed, and frozen), application (non-organic and organic), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The Free sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Orange Market 2023-2027

Key Segment Analysis

The market share growth by the fresh segment is significant during the forecast period. Factors such as rising health concerns and a subsequent preference for food that is healthy and nutritious fuel the growth of this segment. In addition, the regular intake of fruits, as part of an overall healthy diet, might minimize the risk of some chronic diseases, including high blood cholesterol, high blood sugar, heart diseases, issues related to the skin, and type 2 diabetes. In addition to the these factors, the growth of the fresh segment of the global market can also be attributed to the increasing consumer incomes and demand for fresh produce. Many large vendors of fresh fruits have contracts with growers in several different production regions to ensure the supply of high-quality fresh fruits. Since consumer interest in checking the origin of their food is increasing, this factor will help in the growth of the segment over the coming years. Hence, such factors fuel the growth of this segment which in turn drives the market growth.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC accounts for 67% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growing demand for oranges in emerging economies like India and China . Major markets in the region are China , Australia , and India contributing to the market growth in APAC. In addition, China is a significant producer and consumer of tangerine and mandarine (mandarin orange). Hence, such factors are driving the market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Company Insights

The orange market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

Berje Inc., Citrosuco, Citrus World Inc., Hyatt Fruit Co., INDIAN RIVER FRUIT Co., LEMONCONCENTRATE SLU, Louis Dreyfus Co. BV, Nielsen Citrus Products Co. Inc., PACIFIC COAST FRUIT PRODUCTS Ltd., Paradise Juice Pvt. Ltd., Perricone Farms, Schacht Groves, SEQUOIA ORANGE Co. Inc., SUNRISE FRUITS COMPANY SL, The Fruit Co., Trinity Fruit Co., Tropicana Products Inc., and Zain Natural Agro India Pvt. Ltd.

Orange Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.22% Market growth 2023-2027 31,572.55 tons Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.33 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 67% Key countries US, Mexico, China, India, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

