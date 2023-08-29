Orange Marketing Group Partners with Bee Mortgage for Nationwide Marketing Success

WARSAW, Ind., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Warsaw-based agency Orange Marketing Group announces a new partnership with mortgage service provider Bee Mortgage. The company selected Orange to strengthen its brand awareness across the mortgage and finance sector and to increase nationwide access to homeownership.

To help homebuyers achieve their dreams of homeownership, Bee Mortgage understood the need to enlist a successful and innovative marketing partner to multiply its reach. Orange quickly emerged as the top choice, and a partnership was formed. The grand opening of Bee's new Indiana location signals the start of its successful expansion efforts.

"We knew it was time to partner with an expert in marketing and communications so that we can empower more people in their homebuying journeys—which is why we enlisted the help of Orange Marketing Group," says Bee's CEO Curtis Wood. "We chose Orange because of their experience in the technology space, their leadership in digital marketing and advertising and their creative plans to help Bee generate more engagement and demand."

Orange provides custom marketing solutions for Bee, with plans to expand service offerings as Bee's national reach grows. "It was clear Orange was the right choice for Bee—we received unanimous board approval for Orange to become our national marketing partner," says Wood. "Already, their innovative and experienced team is helping us expand our reach through their strategic digital marketing initiatives."

Orange's team of marketing professionals is dedicated to building tailored, all-encompassing strategies that drive brand visibility and revenue for their clients. Harnessing the power of creativity and a results-driven approach, the team consistently exceeds clients' expectations.

"We're excited to help Bee expand their services and enable more people to reach their homeownership dreams," shares Orange's founder and CEO David Phelps. "Our team is ready to jump in and accelerate Bee's marketing and advertising success."

Learn more about Orange Marketing Group at orangemktgroup.com.

About Orange Marketing Group

Orange Marketing Group is a forward-thinking marketing agency, specializing in delivering cutting-edge marketing and advertising solutions for the MedTech, cybersecurity, manufacturing and agribusiness industries. Our team of creative visionaries designs tailored, bold, and results-driven strategies that drive tangible outcomes for our clients. With a commitment to innovation, adaptability and community engagement, Orange Marketing Group constantly evolves to stay at the forefront of industry trends and best practices. Discover the Orange Marketing difference at orangemktgroup.com.

Contact: David Phelps

Email: [email protected]

About Bee Mortgage

Bee Mortgage is a leading mortgage broker that is revolutionizing the mortgage industry by providing fast pre-approvals, low rates, and swift closings. Based in Kosciusko County, and a member of the Kosciusko County Chamber of Commerce, Bee takes pride in helping clients achieve their homeownership dreams with seamless and efficient mortgage solutions. Bee's mission is to make homeownership more accessible and affordable for everyone.

Contact: Curtis Wood

Email: curtis@beemortgageapp.com

