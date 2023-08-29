Orange Marketing Group Partners with Bee Mortgage for Nationwide Marketing Success

News provided by

Orange Marketing Group

29 Aug, 2023, 09:15 ET

WARSAW, Ind., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Warsaw-based agency Orange Marketing Group announces a new partnership with mortgage service provider Bee Mortgage. The company selected Orange to strengthen its brand awareness across the mortgage and finance sector and to increase nationwide access to homeownership.

To help homebuyers achieve their dreams of homeownership, Bee Mortgage understood the need to enlist a successful and innovative marketing partner to multiply its reach. Orange quickly emerged as the top choice, and a partnership was formed. The grand opening of Bee's new Indiana location signals the start of its successful expansion efforts.

"We knew it was time to partner with an expert in marketing and communications so that we can empower more people in their homebuying journeys—which is why we enlisted the help of Orange Marketing Group," says Bee's CEO Curtis Wood. "We chose Orange because of their experience in the technology space, their leadership in digital marketing and advertising and their creative plans to help Bee generate more engagement and demand."

Orange provides custom marketing solutions for Bee, with plans to expand service offerings as Bee's national reach grows. "It was clear Orange was the right choice for Bee—we received unanimous board approval for Orange to become our national marketing partner," says Wood. "Already, their innovative and experienced team is helping us expand our reach through their strategic digital marketing initiatives."

Orange's team of marketing professionals is dedicated to building tailored, all-encompassing strategies that drive brand visibility and revenue for their clients. Harnessing the power of creativity and a results-driven approach, the team consistently exceeds clients' expectations.

"We're excited to help Bee expand their services and enable more people to reach their homeownership dreams," shares Orange's founder and CEO David Phelps. "Our team is ready to jump in and accelerate Bee's marketing and advertising success."

Learn more about Orange Marketing Group at orangemktgroup.com.

About Orange Marketing Group
Orange Marketing Group is a forward-thinking marketing agency, specializing in delivering cutting-edge marketing and advertising solutions for the MedTech, cybersecurity, manufacturing and agribusiness industries. Our team of creative visionaries designs tailored, bold, and results-driven strategies that drive tangible outcomes for our clients. With a commitment to innovation, adaptability and community engagement, Orange Marketing Group constantly evolves to stay at the forefront of industry trends and best practices. Discover the Orange Marketing difference at orangemktgroup.com.
Contact: David Phelps
Email: [email protected] 

About Bee Mortgage
Bee Mortgage is a leading mortgage broker that is revolutionizing the mortgage industry by providing fast pre-approvals, low rates, and swift closings. Based in Kosciusko County, and a member of the Kosciusko County Chamber of Commerce, Bee takes pride in helping clients achieve their homeownership dreams with seamless and efficient mortgage solutions. Bee's mission is to make homeownership more accessible and affordable for everyone.
Contact: Curtis Wood
Email: curtis@beemortgageapp.com

SOURCE Orange Marketing Group

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.