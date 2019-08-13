Orange Orchard Joins IPREX Global Communication Platform

SPOKANE, Wash., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Orange Orchard, a global public relations agency focused on environmentally conscious businesses and nonprofits, with headquarters in Tennessee is now a partner in IPREX, a $420 million network of communication agencies with 1,800 staff and 110 offices worldwide. Founded by Heather Ripley and Bill Mattern, Orange Orchard is dedicated to working with organizations with plant-based, vegan and eco-sensitive philosophies. It is a division of Ripley PR, Inc. a successful, global business to business public relations firm and fellow partner of IPREX Global Communication Platform.

Orange Orchard has expertise in promoting and publicizing the products and services of environmentally conscious organizations within the competitive plant-based and vegan food and beverage and consumer goods industries. The team incorporates business management, analytical skills and creative public relations to elevate their clients' message. The agency also specializes in green construction, energy, green tech and other environmentally friendly business to business industries, as well as helping global animal welfare organizations raise awareness and increase donations.

"We truly believe in our mission to be better stewards of our planet and show compassion to all animals to create a healthier, cleaner and kinder world," said Heather Ripley, co-founder of Orange Orchard. "We know our clients feel the same way and there are organizations around the world with goals that align with ours. Through our partnership with IPREX, we can reach those organizations, businesses and nonprofits, and help them change the world."

"We are excited to have an environmentally focused agency like Orange Orchard join IPREX, as it grows our global expertise in a new way," said Julie Exner, senior vice president of Fahlgren Mortine and IPREX Americas president. "Orange Orchard's expertise and understanding of this market will be a great asset to all IPREX partners whose clients have aligned missions or who are adjusting to create a better world."

