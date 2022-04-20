Orange Restoration Labs - The Trusted Name in Cleaning, Preserving & Restoring Bridal Gowns - Attends the Association of Wedding Specialists Annual Meeting

NORWALK, Conn., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Business partners Michael Astorino and Ernst J. Eloi acquired award-winning Orange Restoration Labs in January. The duo has been working together in the dry cleaning and clothing care business for 30 years at Fabricare Cleaners, and were the perfect fit to take over Orange Restoration Labs –the go-to business for those in need of someone they could truly trust with their precious gowns, veils, christening outfits and beyond.

Francis Flair, Founder of Flair Consulting Group & Ernst J. Eloi, Co-Owner of Orange Restoration Labs

Mike & Ernst recently attended & presented at the Association of Wedding Gown Specialists meeting in Jacksonville, FL where business owners from around the world met to discuss best practices involving the preservation of wedding gowns.

The Association, founded in 1987 and run by Sally Conant (former owner of Orange Restoration Labs), is a non-profit association for specialty dry cleaners around the world. The members, or Certified Wedding Gown Specialists™, are trusted, highly trained experts when it comes to cleaning, restoring, and preserving wedding gowns, veils and other precious items.

"CLEANING WEDDING GOWNS IS VERY DIFFERENT THAN REGULAR DRY CLEANING. YOU NEED LOTS OF SPACE TO HAND CLEAN AND HANG GOWNS AS WELL AS BE ABLE TO HANDLE DELICATE FABRICS." - ERNST J. ELOI

Sally hosts these annual Association meetings, inviting a variety of guest speakers that speak to industry trends, current marketing must-haves, customer service advice and more. One of the guest speakers on the agenda this year was Francis Flair who spoke to the importance of managing a bride's experience, and how to transform your culture of service to attract the brides of today.

Orange Restoration Labs was unique amongst the attendees at this year's meeting in that they specialize in wholesale cleaning & preservation for bridal boutiques and even dry cleaners that outsource bridal gown cleaning since they themselves do not have the expertise required to care for these gowns. Orange Restoration Labs cleans, preserves, and restores gowns from bridal shops both locally in Connecticut and New York, but receives shipments all over the United States on a daily basis because they are trusted as the best.

"THE ORANGE LABS ACQUISITION IS A PERFECT FIT FOR OUR OPERATION IN NORWALK WHERE WE HAVE THE SPACE AND A VARIETY OF EQUIPMENT TO HANDLE ALL TYPES OF WEDDING GOWNS." -MICHAEL ASTORINO

