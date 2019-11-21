Orange Ribbons for Jaime Comedy Night Fundraiser at the Parker Playhouse

PARKLAND, Fla., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of the South Florida community will have the opportunity to attend a star-studded comedy show in support of a meaningful cause!

Orange Ribbons for Jaime announces it's newest Annual Fundraiser, "An Evening of Laughter" Comedy Night. The fundraiser will take place at the Parker Playhouse on Wednesday, February 19th at 8pm and will feature nationally-recognized comedians Alonzo Bodden (NBCʼs Last Comic Standing, Dr. Ken, Fresh Off the Boat, The Tonight Show), Jim Breuer (Saturday Night Live, Half-Baked, ESPN SportsCenter), and Jessica Kirson (The Comedian, The Howard Stern Show, The Tonight Show, The View).

Tickets are currently on sale at Ticketmaster.com, and range from $75 -$175. Patrons have the opportunity to purchase a VIP package that provides the best seats in the house, along with a pre-event Meet & Greet cocktail reception with the talent, and so much more. Proceeds will benefit programs the organization supports, including a scholarship program for kids of ALL abilities.

Orange Ribbons for Jaime (ORFJ), a 501(c)(3), was formed by Fred and Jennifer Guttenberg following the tragic loss of their daughter in the Parkland shooting. Their mission is to honor Jaime by not only supporting causes important to her in life, but also causes that deal with the way her life was tragically cut short. Fred Guttenberg commented, "I hope all of our friends and supporters can come out for this great event that is sure to put a smile on your face, while supporting Jaime's vision and causes near and dear to her heart. If you can't make it to the event, any donation and contribution to the organization would be greatly appreciated."

For more information about Orange Ribbons For Jaime, visit orangeribbonsforjaime.org.

