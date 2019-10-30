Orange Ribbons for Jaime Launches Nationwide Dance-A-Thon

PARKLAND, Fla., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 14th, 2018 Jaime Guttenberg, along with 16 other victims at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, was tragically murdered by a troubled former student. She was only 14 years old. Following the tragedy, Jaime's parents, Fred and Jennifer Guttenberg, formed Orange Ribbons For Jaime (ORFJ), a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization to honor their daughter by supporting causes important to her in life, but also causes that deal with the way her life was tragically cut short.

Because one of Jaime's greatest passions was dance, ORFJ created a nationwide Dance-A-Thon to raise money for programs that the organization supports. This includes funding a college scholarship that they are introducing in Jaime's name. Applicants of ALL abilities that want to pursue post-high school educational or professional opportunities will be welcome to apply.

ORFJ's Dance-A-Thon will take place at key locations across the country, Veterans Day Weekend, November 8-11th, for a three-hour timeframe (time and date vary by location) as an initiative to raise funds and awareness for the organization. This will be the organization's first-ever annual fundraising event, and to date, there are more than 45 committed locations all over the United States hosting this event.

Location sign up is free and registration costs $25 per participant, and there will be prize incentives for raising incremental funds. Plus, by holding a Dance-A-Thon, locations nationwide can win a chance to be randomly selected for a meet and greet with nationally renowned choreographer Marinda Davis OR actress & dancer Jeanine Mason.

ORFJ's local Dance-A-Thon is open to the public and will take place in Parkland, Florida at the P-REC Gymnasium on Friday, November 8th in affiliation with Dance Theatre of Parkland. Dance Theatre is where Jaime danced the majority of her life. Food and refreshments will be served from 5:30 to 6:00 pm, with a three-hour dance party to follow.

At 5:00 pm, there will be a proclamation with Mayor Christine Hunschofsky of Parkland, and ORFJ co-founders Fred and Jennifer Guttenberg declaring that November 8, 2019, will be Orange Ribbons for Jaime's Orange Ribbons Day. This will be a day to recognize Jaime, along with doing charitable acts in her honor.

For more information, visit orangeribbonsdance.com.

Press Contact:

CLC Enterprises, Carol Chenkin

P: 561-750-1500

E: carol@clcent.com

SOURCE Orange Ribbons For Jaime

