Orange Selects Prisma Cloud by Palo Alto Networks to Secure Its Global Cloud Operations

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW ), the global cybersecurity leader, today announced that Prisma® Cloud, the industry's only comprehensive Cloud Native Security Platform, has been selected by Orange as its cloud security solution as the telecommunications carrier and IT services company continues to dramatically expand its use of cloud workloads and storage.

"As a leading global telecommunications carrier we are undergoing a data-driven cultural transformation - which includes consolidating our data, AI, and software development skills and platforms," said Steve Jarrett, senior vice president, Data and AI, Orange Innovation. "This transformation means a vastly scaled-up use of cloud, cloud workloads, and cloud storage over the next few years. With operations in 26 countries, we need a set of cloud security solutions that can operate across clouds and countries whilst delivering best-in-class security. Prisma Cloud meets these needs head-on. Cybersecurity is at the core of Orange's value proposition with its expert cybersecurity business unit Orange Cyberdefense."

"As organizations like Orange continue their rapid move to the cloud, they are seeing tremendous benefits, such as the ability to scale quickly and increase flexibility. But these companies realize that without properly addressing security, they could be introducing increased risk. We are delighted to help Orange secure their move to the cloud" said Varun Badhwar, senior vice president, Prisma Cloud at Palo Alto Networks.

Orange will use Prisma Cloud's Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) features for multi-cloud compliance and governance along with Prisma Cloud's Cloud Workload Protection (CWP) features for securing their hosts and containerized applications.

