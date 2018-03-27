Orange Tree Employment Screening Joins Ultimate Software's UltiPro® Developer Network

Orange Tree's partnership strategy, "The Grove," a program intentionally designed to highlight alignment with like-minded organizations, focuses on building successful and long-lasting partnerships to best serve mutual clients. The Grove connects a wide variety of partners to collaborate with Orange Tree on the delivery of background screening solutions.

Orange Tree recognizes that these successful partnerships translate to positive outcomes for its clients, including an overall improved candidate experience, timeliness of hiring, and financial impact to their bottom lines through lean process efficiencies.

"Employers today look for reliable ATS integrations that seamlessly connect their talent acquisition processes for speedy hiring," said Michael Pratt, Director of Strategic Partnership Development at Orange Tree. "Our partnership with Ultimate provides customers with a compliant solution that is easy to use and helps employers welcome top talent to their organization."

Ultimate's UDN allows partners to build an out-of-the-box integration to UltiPro and provides them with information, resources, and documentation to meet Ultimate's standards and best practices. The UDN program is designed to give customers access to seamless, real-time integrations built in the cloud between UltiPro and an ecosystem of best-in-class partners, using an integration adhering to Ultimate's standards for compliance, architecture, development, privacy, and security.

About Orange Tree Employment Screening

Orange Tree Employment Screening, a market leader of background screening and drug testing services for over 27 years, helps companies to Hire With Confidence™. We are a national and global provider that specializes in providing a full range of technology-led screening solutions with a commitment to building best practice compliant screening programs and long-term partnerships. Our robust integrations, and easy-to-use client and candidate portals make the hiring process increasingly simple.

We are committed to helping companies create safer workplaces, mitigate financial risk, and avoid legal exposure while offering the flexibility and knowledge to design solutions for your business – ensuring the best possible screening outcomes and experience for you, your candidates, and your company.

About Ultimate Software

Ultimate is a leading provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solutions, with more than 35 million people records in the cloud. Ultimate's award-winning UltiPro delivers HR, payroll, talent, and time and labor management solutions that connect people with the information they need to work more effectively. Founded in 1990, Ultimate is headquartered in Weston, Florida, and employs more than 4,000 professionals. In 2017, Fortune ranked Ultimate #7 on its prestigious 100 Best Companies to Work For list; #1 on its 10 Best Large Workplaces in Technology; and #2 on its 100 Best Workplaces for Women. Also in 2017, Ultimate ranked #7 on Forbes' 100 Most Innovative Growth Companies and #2 on People's 50 Companies That Care; the National Customer Service Association named Ultimate the top Service Organization of the Year in the Large-Business category; Gartner positioned Ultimate a "Leader" in its Magic Quadrant for Cloud HCM Suites for Midmarket and Large Enterprises; and Nucleus Research named Ultimate a "Leader" in its HCM Technology Value Matrix. Ultimate has more than 4,000 customers with employees in 160 countries, including Bloomin' Brands, Culligan International, Feeding America, Major League Baseball, Red Roof Inn, SUBWAY, Texas Roadhouse, and Yamaha Corporation of America. More information on Ultimate's products and services for people management can be found at www.ultimatesoftware.com.

