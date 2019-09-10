Orange Tree Launches a New Build Your Solution Tool For The Hiring Industry

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Orange Tree Employment Screening has launched an innovative new tool called Build Your Solution (BYS). A self-service application designed as a resource for those seeking a screening solution. The tool is designed to help hiring teams more carefully vet, assess, and choose the screening services they use.

Introducing the Build Your Solution from Orange Tree.

Geared toward human resources professionals, recruiters, and HR generalists, BYS was created for those who participate in their company's background screening program. These individuals will use the tool during their initial search for a background screening program or to compare packages in order to vet a current vendor.

"HR and Talent Acquisition professionals want solutions that suit their specific requirements as well as clarity in the services and scope of their packages," says Jeff Ernste, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Orange Tree. "With BYS, we believe that we address both needs with a tool that is intuitive and easy to use."

As the unemployment rate has remained at only 3.7 percent, hiring teams have been operating in a candidate-driven market. Orange Tree has found that 97 percent of its clients create more than one package to screen potential hires. With the BYS tool, businesses have a self-service option to build background screening packages that meet their unique needs. Once built, they'll be able to download a report for the services they've requested.

Orange Tree Employment Screening is a leader in background screening services. With clients across all industries, Orange Tree has become known for its innovative, mobile-optimized, and easy to use technology including CandidateConnect® and ClientConnect™.

