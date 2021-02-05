OrangePeople announces Singapore based APAC Headquarters

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OrangePeople (OP), one of America's fastest-growing digital transformation agencies, announces further strategic expansion with a new office in Singapore. This is the most recent and significant step in a period of momentous global growth for OP.

OP's increasing customer base in the APAC region, new market opportunities, and Singapore's role as a regional hub has led to this new establishment that aims to serve high-growth economies including Singapore, Hong Kong, South Korea, and Taiwan. OP's inherent awareness and expertise in the Asian digital landscape positions the company as an ideal partner for brands looking to increase market presence across APAC.

"The adoption of technologies such as Cloud and Blockchain is rapidly expanding in the APAC markets," says Raghav Putrevu CEO of OP. "Access to Singapore's excellent talent market, global connectivity, and robust business ecosystem positions us to deploy our proven NORAM models in these areas while driving innovation at scale. This expansion is part of a cohesive global growth strategy. We are excited about what lies ahead."

OP has also strengthened their executive leadership team by announcing the promotion(s) of Bonnie Liu, Head of NORAM Operations, to VP Global Operations and Jenny Alex, Director Talent Management, to VP Global Talent Management. Along with Jeremiah Leigh, VP Client Success, they will be spearheading the implementation of a seamless and resilient global delivery model that will always put people first.

About OrangePeople (OP)

OP is a US-based Digital Transformation services company that partners with Fortune 500-1000 clients delivering innovative tech services/solutions across diverse areas. With certified expertise in cloud adoption, mobility, info-sec, agile, and data privacy/governance, OP's bespoke and innovative tech adoption models position global brands for sustained long-term success in dynamic market conditions.

SOURCE OrangePeople, LLC