Orangered Life Unveils the 25° Ruler 2.0 - One Ruler to Rule Them All (Again!)

LONDON, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Orangered Life, renowned for its innovative approach to everyday tools, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest creation — the 25° Ruler 2.0. Building on the success of eleven Kickstarter campaigns and feedback from over ten thousand backers, the company returns with an evolved version of its fan-favorite ruler — one that promises even greater clarity, comfort, and creative freedom.

25° Ruler 2.0: Yes, A Ruler-Smarter. Ergonomic 25° Slope · Large Markings · Metric+Imperial in One · Every Tick Labeled · Start at Zero · Laser‑Etched · Aerospace Aluminum 25° Ruler 2.0: Yes, A Ruler-Smarter. Ergonomic 25° Slope · Large Markings · Metric+Imperial in One · Every Tick Labeled · Start at Zero · Laser‑Etched · Aerospace Aluminum 25° Ruler 2.0: Yes, A Ruler-Smarter. Ergonomic 25° Slope · Large Markings · Metric+Imperial in One · Every Tick Labeled · Start at Zero · Laser‑Etched · Aerospace Aluminum

The 25° Ruler 2.0 is based on the same powerful idea that made the original such a hit: a 25-degree angled surface that lifts the markings toward your eyes, allowing you to view measurements at a glance without bending over your workspace. This ergonomic upgrade not only improves visibility, but also encourages better posture — a perfect blend of function and comfort.

Made from aerospace-grade aluminum, the 25° Ruler 2.0 retains the lightweight strength and scratch-resistant durability of its predecessor. Key features include starting from zero, clearly labeled tick marks, and laser-etched precision that won't fade over time. Each detail is thoughtfully refined to deliver an unmatched measuring experience — whether you're sketching, drafting, cutting, or laying out ideas.

What's new in 2.0? An updated range of five practical sizes (S, M, L, XL, XXL), a smoother design, and seven sleek color finishes — including classic tones like Black, Silver, and Bronze, plus fresh additions like Rose, Blue, Green, and Purple. Whether you prefer bold neutrals or playful pastels, there's a ruler to suit your workspace style.

The dual-sided layout offers Metric on one side and Imperial on the other, with every unit clearly marked — making it easy to switch systems without conversions or confusion.

Orangered Life's commitment to reimagining essential tools continues to shine through with the 25° Ruler 2.0. It's a must-have for designers, architects, engineers, students, and anyone who values clarity, comfort, and craftsmanship in their everyday work.

The Kickstarter campaign offers backers an exclusive opportunity to be the first to experience the benefits of this innovative tool, ensuring that every detail of their work is executed with clarity and confidence.

Shipping is set to begin in January 2026, and backers will receive regular updates and a post-campaign survey to choose their preferred size and color.

Join Orangered Life in bringing this refined and functional tool to creative minds everywhere. Back the 25° Ruler 2.0 on Kickstarter today — and start measuring your world in a whole new way.

Kickstarter Campaign Link: https://shorturl.at/mUj7H

Media Contact:

Orangered Life

[email protected]

+44 7749 368266

SOURCE Orangered Life