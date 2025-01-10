OrangeSlices Launches GovCon M&A Talk Podcast with sbLiftOff

WASHINGTON, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "GovCon M&A Talk," a new OrangeSlices podcast, will launch its first episode today. The show will illuminate the twists and turns of dealmaking, interviewing buyers, sellers, and M&A experts working in the federal government space. Sharon B. Heaton, CEO of sbLiftOff, an M&A advisory firm with deep expertise in government contracting, has been selected to moderate the show.

"Much about M&A in government contracting involves private companies, and as a result the particulars are not available to the public," explains David Blackburn, founder of OrangeSlices. "It's a fascinating area. We want to provide lessons learned in an entertaining 30-minute show." The podcast will be available on the OrangeSlices platform.

The show seeks to serve the whole GovCon community – from primes to subs, from billion-dollar companies to midmarket and small companies.

"GovCon M&A Talk" launches its first episode today on the coming M&A market in 2025 with legendary dealmaker Bob Kipps, of KippsDeSanto. Kipps DeSanto is a well-known investment bank specializing in aerospace, defense, and technology.

The second episode, on January 16, features lawyer Cy Alba of PilieroMazza explaining the impact of major SBA regulations on small business M&A. The regulations will force many off the fence and into the M&A market in 2025 in order to get full value for their companies. M&A, in this highly regulated space, is constantly evolving.

"GovCon M&A Talk" will share urgent alerts, entertaining war stories and best practices, explains the podcast's host, sbLiftOff's Sharon Heaton. "Not only will the podcast be fun, it will help everyone better understand what makes a deal successful, from LOI to close and all the way through post close integration."

The podcast's gregarious host, Sharon B. Heaton, is one of the country's leading small business advocates and thought leaders. Her bestselling Forbes book on M&A, LIFT OFF, 12 Things to Know Before Selling Your Company, is coming out in its Second Edition this year. Heaton has helped transfer more than $12B in deal value over her career. Her national firm, sbLiftOff, is headquartered outside Washington, DC. Heaton was previously associated with the law firms of Skadden Arps and Latham & Watkins.

