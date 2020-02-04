Orangetheory® Fitness and American Heart Association Join Forces in the Push for Heart Health

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Strengthen your heart, literally and figuratively, this February with Orangetheory Fitness® as the brand collaborates with the American Heart Association to help prospects and members live a longer, more vibrant life.

As the first step of a larger initiative, Orangetheory Fitness studios across the U.S. are inviting members and staff to join the fight against cardiovascular disease, the leading cause of death among both men and women globally, with compelling offers for prospects and members, including a 90-minute donation class on Saturday, February 22 . All money raised throughout the month of February will help to fund life-saving research, provide resources to help people reduce their risk for cardiovascular diseases and stroke, and advocate for policies to improve health outcomes.

"At Orangetheory Fitness we believe that the most important muscle is the one that you can't see, the heart," said Dave Long, Orangetheory Fitness co-founder and CEO. "Our hope is that, in tandem with the American Heart Association, we can continue to advance heart health awareness and research, get people to better understand the role of exercise in heart health, and ultimately help people across the world lead longer, healthier and more vibrant lives."

Physical inactivity is recognized as a major risk factor for cardiovascular disease, and Orangetheory is uniquely positioned to help combat it. The American Heart Association recommends that adults get at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity or 75 minutes of vigorous aerobic activity per week, in addition to including moderate- to high-intensity muscle strengthening activity at least twice a week. That recommendation perfectly aligns with what Orangetheory classes offer with attendance two to three times a week. The hour-long, heart-rate tracked, technology-backed, full-body workout helps members elevate their heart rate to the "Orange Zone," 84-91 percent of their maximum heart rate. The workout blends a unique trifecta of science, coaching and technology to generate more energy, more drive and more health for its members.

Each Orangetheory Fitness studio has treadmills, water rowing machines, mini bands and TRX® suspension unit systems as well as plenty of free weights and benches. Our highly trained and certified coaches conduct personalized group sessions designed for approximately 24 participants at a time, an approach complemented by technology advancements. Through its game-changing technology, Orangetheory Fitness advances its mission by giving members even better tools to capture real-time performance data, measure their overall workout results and set new goals.

"Every year, the American Heart Association's funds research that helps all people live longer, healthier lives through supporters like Orangetheory Fitness," said American Heart Association Board Chairman Bertram Scott. "Together, with the Orangetheory members and staff, we are making strides to improve people's overall health and reducing their personal risk of heart disease and stroke."

To donate online, please visit: Orangetheory.com/OrangetheoryHasHeart

More information about Orangetheory Fitness is available on Orangetheory's website. Follow Orangetheory Fitness on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

To learn more about the Life Is Why We Give campaign and other participating companies, please visit www.heart.org/lifeiswhywegive. If interested in directly supporting American Heart Association, please visit Orangetheory's donation page.

About Life Is Why We Give™

We all deserve to live a long, healthy and happy life. However, heart disease and stroke are robbing too many of us of this chance. The American Heart Association is working to ensure that everyone has an opportunity to have a quality of life that they can spend more joyfully with family and friends. When people donate or purchase goods and services from our Life Is Why We Give cause supporters, we move closer to creating the quality of life we all desire. Life Is Why We Give aims to inspire consumers to think about their reasons to live healthier, longer lives and to give to AHA for those reasons. For too long, heart disease and stroke have stolen our precious moments. It's time we fight back together and affirm that we're more powerful than these diseases… because everyone has a reason to live a longer, healthier life… and that reason is why we give.

About Orangetheory Fitness

Orangetheory Fitness® (www.orangetheoryfitness.com) makes it simple to get More Life from your workout. One of the world's fastest-growing franchise companies, Orangetheory has developed a unique approach to fitness that blends a unique trifecta of science, coaching and technology that work together seamlessly to elevate participants' heart rates to help burn more calories. Backed by the science of excess post-exercise oxygen consumption (EPOC), Orangetheory Fitness workouts incorporate endurance, strength and power to generate the "Orange Effect," whereby participants keep burning calories for up to 36 hours after a 60-minute workout. Orangetheory franchisees have opened over 1,300 studios in all 50 U.S. states and over 23 countries. The company was ranked #60 in Inc. magazine's Fastest Growing Private Companies list and was listed as #43 on the 2020 Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list. Visit www.otffranchise.com for global franchise opportunities.

