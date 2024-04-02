Orangetheory Fitness and Self Esteem Brands Complete Merger, Creating the World's Largest Footprint in Fitness, Health and Wellness Services

New company is positioned for growth as a leading global franchise platform

BOCA RATON, Fla. and WOODBURY, Minn., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a landmark move for the global fitness, health and wellness industry, Orangetheory Fitness, the leader in heart rate-based interval training, and Self Esteem Brands, the leading portfolio of purpose-driven health and personal care brands, have officially closed a merger of equals, creating the world's largest portfolio of powerhouse brands poised to capture greater market share in the $5.6 trillion global wellness economy*.

The merger establishes one of the largest fitness, health and wellness franchise operators in the world, including Orangetheory Fitness, Anytime Fitness, Waxing the City, Basecamp Fitness/SUMHIIT Fitness and The Bar Method. The new company represents $3.5 billion in systemwide sales and approximately 7,000 franchise locations across 50 countries and territories on all seven continents.

Private equity firm Roark Capital, which invested in Self Esteem Brands and Orangetheory Fitness in 2014 and 2016 respectively, will continue to support the newly merged entity alongside the founders and leadership teams.

*Source: The 2023 Global Wellness Economy Monitor - Global Wellness Institute

About Orangetheory

Orangetheory® Fitness (orangetheory.com) is a heart rate-based group workout that combines science, technology and expert coaching to help members live a longer, more vibrant life. Orangetheory workouts are backed by science and designed to supercharge your metabolism and cardiorespiratory health for more results. The workouts utilize connected technology to track performance, so members can view their detailed results in real-time, and monitor progress over time. Every Orangetheory workout is led by a certified coach to ensure members of all fitness and ability levels can be successful and continually challenge themselves. One of the world's fastest-growing franchise companies, Orangetheory franchisees have opened more than 1,500 studios in all 50 U.S. states and 24 countries. For more information on Orangetheory Fitness, including global franchise opportunities, please visit https://www.orangetheory.com.

About Self Esteem Brands

Headquartered in Woodbury, Minnesota, USA, Self Esteem Brands brings together the largest health and wellness franchise brands, Anytime Fitness®, Basecamp® Fitness, SUMHIIT Fitness, The Bar Method®, and Waxing the City®. With the mission to improve self-esteem of the world, the suite of brands that makes up the Self Esteem Brands family has nearly 5,500 operating locations across all seven continents. Additionally, Self Esteem Brands affiliates Stronger U Nutrition, Healthy Contributions, and Provision Security provide a host of direct to consumer and franchisee support services. For more information on Self Esteem Brands please visit https://sebrands.com/.

About Roark

Roark is an Atlanta-based private equity firm with $38 billion in assets under management. Roark specializes in franchise and franchise-like business models in the health, wellness and fitness, restaurant, education and youth activities, and consumer and business services sectors. For more information, please visit www.roarkcapital.com.

