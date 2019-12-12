Orangetheory Fitness Announces Its Newest Innovations Using Apple Technology

"Member experience has been at the forefront of all that we do since the brand's inception," says Dave Long, CEO and Co-Founder of Orangetheory Fitness. "We're addressing the needs of our members by providing an integration between the workout they do and the technology they use, leading to a seamless fitness experience and healthier life."

"Apple Watch is designed to help people live a better day by being more active," said Jay Blahnik, Senior Director of Fitness for Health Technologies at Apple. "With workout tracking, Apple Pay and a new membership program, we are thrilled Orangetheory Fitness is integrating Apple Watch into a comprehensive experience for their customers."

OTbeat Link

The OTbeat Link is a new, custom-designed small device worn on an Apple Watch band that will give members the ability to sync their Apple Watch directly with the Orangetheory Fitness in-studio heart rate monitoring system. Orangetheory Fitness learned that the most common request was to use Apple Watch in class. Now, not only will members be able to view metrics in real time in class with an Apple Watch, they'll also be able to see their Orangetheory Fitness workouts afterward in the Activity app, and Orangetheory Fitness workouts will contribute to closing Apple Watch Activity Rings.

As a part of Orangetheory Fitness's new technology debut, the brand has also created a version of the Orangetheory Fitness app for Apple Watch to accompany the OTbeat Link.

Premier+ membership

Along with the OTbeat Link, Orangetheory Fitness is debuting the new Premier+ membership, which includes a bundled offering of the OTbeat Link, tools and incentives for staying active with the OTearn program to help members lead a healthier, more vibrant life. The OTearn program, developed by Vitality Group and modeled after their proven rewards based incentive program, is designed to keep members motivated to achieve their goals and earn rewards in the process. The Premier+ membership will be available starting today in two New York City locations, Soho and Astor Place, and will expand to all locations in Q2 2020. Purchase of the standalone OTbeat Link will begin to roll out in Q1 2020 at a price of $129.

OTassist and OTcoach apps

To streamline elements of the in-studio experience and provide seamless interactions between staff, coaches and members, Orangetheory Fitness has also developed two new iOS apps: OTassist and OTcoach. The OTassist app allows Orangetheory sales associates to easily navigate class schedules, view member milestones and check in members for an upcoming class, creating a frictionless, tailored experience that's also paperless and deskless. OTcoach will empower Orangetheory coaches in providing members with even more customized attention by allowing the coaches to lead aspects of the class (such as music and timing) more successfully from Apple Watch. Overall, OTcoach will enable coaches to spend 10% more time with members, equating to 7.2 million hours of additional guidance and inspiration across the network of all Orangetheory studios annually.

As the leader in heart rate based interval training and one of the world's fastest-growing fitness franchise brands, Orangetheory Fitness provides its members with more energy, more drive and more health through a unique trifecta of science, coaching and technology. Each Orangetheory Fitness class, taught by a highly trained coach, is an hour-long, science-backed, technology-tracked, full-body workout that helps members elevate their heart rate to the "Orange Zone," which is 84-91 percent of their maximum heart rate.

Each Orangetheory Fitness studio has treadmills, water rowing machines, mini bands and TRX® suspension unit systems as well as plenty of free weights and benches. Coaches conduct personalized group sessions designed for approximately 24 participants at a time, an approach complemented by technology advancements. Through its game-changing technology, Orangetheory Fitness advances its mission by giving members even better tools to capture real-time performance data, measure their overall workout results and set new goals.

More information about Orangetheory Fitness is available on Orangetheory's website . Follow Orangetheory Fitness on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

About Orangetheory Fitness

Orangetheory® (www.orangetheoryfitness.com) makes it simple to get More Life from your workout. One of the world's fastest-growing franchise companies, Orangetheory has developed a unique approach to fitness that blends a unique trifecta of science, coaching and technology that work together seamlessly to elevate participants' heart rates to help burn more calories. Backed by the science of excess post-exercise oxygen consumption (EPOC), Orangetheory workouts incorporate endurance, strength and power to generate the "Orange Effect," whereby participants keep burning calories for up to 36 hours after a 60-minute workout. Orangetheory franchisees have opened over 1,300 studios in all 50 U.S. states and over 23 countries. The company was ranked #60 in Inc. magazine's Fastest Growing Private Companies list and was listed as #25 on the 2019 Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list. Visit www.otffranchise.com for global franchise opportunities.

SOURCE Orangetheory Fitness