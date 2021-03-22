Orangetheory Fitness names PATH Official Sustainable Water Provider for Corporate Events and Releases Co-Branded Refillable Bottled Water for US Studios

"Our members have told us repeatedly that they are committed to reducing waste, and partnering with PATH is a key step to meeting that goal," said Dave Long, CEO and Co-Founder of Orangetheory Fitness. "Offering our members a sustainable alternative to plastic bottled water not only helps with hydration during workouts but also reduces our impact on the environment—creating a full circle effect to live more vibrantly."

PATH's pH-balanced and electrolyte-infused Still water is housed in a sleek orange brushed-aluminum bottle, complete with a stylish, minimalist logo to encourage continuous reuse and refilling. Many Orangetheory Fitness studios feature refill stations to encourage reusing water bottles and reduce single-use plastic waste.

"Joining a brand that encourages taking care of yourself with a brand that's trying to take care of the planet is a huge win," said Shadi Bakour, CEO and Co-founder of PATH. "Hydration is obviously a key part of fitness, and a grab-and-go bottled water that is infinitely refillable allows members to interact with their favorite fitness brand both in and out of the studio."

Ali Orabi, CMO and Co-founder of PATH, adds, "PATH is not just a water brand. We are an opportunity for all people to play a role in the vitality of our planet. Our unique co-branding program, like our partnership with Orangetheory Fitness, allows consumers to engage with their favorite brands in a new way and rep the planet by refilling."

The co-branded refillable bottled water will be featured at Orangetheory Fitness corporate events beginning in 2021. Orangetheory Fitness PATH bottles are also available at select US studio locations.

Orangetheory® ( www.orangetheoryfitness.com ) makes it simple to get More Life from your workout. One of the world's fastest-growing franchise companies, Orangetheory has developed a unique approach to fitness that blends a unique trifecta of science, coaching and technology that work together seamlessly to elevate participants' heart rates to help burn more calories. Backed by the science of excess post-exercise oxygen consumption (EPOC), Orangetheory workouts incorporate endurance, strength and power to generate the "Orange Effect," whereby participants keep burning calories for up to 24 hours after a 60-minute workout. Orangetheory franchisees have opened over 1,400 studios in all 50 U.S. states and over 25 countries. The company was ranked #60 in Inc. magazine's Fastest Growing Private Companies list and was listed as #9 on the 2020 Entrepreneur Fast-Growing Franchise 500 list. Visit www.otffranchise.com for global franchise opportunities.

PATH is the first 100% refillable and recyclable bottled water in a premium aluminum bottle. Infinitely reusable, PATH bottles are a sustainable and affordable solution to end the single-use plastic water bottle crisis. PATH's Still, Sparkling and Alkaline water are available in 20 oz. and 25 oz. refillable aluminum bottles, all retailing for under $3. Easily accessible, PATH is available on drinkpath.com , Amazon, and in over 20,000 retailers worldwide. Follow the PATH journey on Instagram @pathwater .

