Orangetheory Fitness Partners With Molekule, Bringing Advanced Air Purification Technology to Studio Locations

The agreement provides select Orangetheory Fitness studios with Molekule's FDA-approved, proprietary air purification technology designed to enhance indoor air quality

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Molekule , a leader in advanced air purification technology is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Orangetheory Fitness , a global leader in science-backed, technology-tracked group fitness. With this partnership, Orangetheory will deploy Molekule's medical-grade air purifiers to select studios, reinforcing the brand's dedication to creating healthier, safer and more innovative workout environments.

After rigorous evaluation of air purification technologies, Orangetheory chose Molekule for its FDA-cleared, science-backed, PECO-HEPA technology, equipping studios with Molekule Air Pro and Air Mini+ purifiers. Striving to help members live longer, more vibrant lives, Orangetheory recognizes the role clean air plays in creating an environment where both members and staff can thrive.

"Choosing Molekule was a deliberate decision after careful consideration of the best solutions available," said Rory Ellis, Vice President of Innovation and Design at Orangetheory Fitness. "By incorporating this advanced air purification technology, we're reinforcing our commitment to providing the highest standards of wellness and safety in our studios, all while continuing to push the boundaries of health-focused innovation."

Made for both commercial and residential spaces, Molekule's proprietary PECO-HEPA technology offers a powerful solution for improving air quality in fitness spaces.

Large Space Coverage: The Molekule Air Pro is capable of purifying large areas up to 1,000+ square feet, removing 99.97% of airborne pollutants including viruses, bacteria, dust, allergens, and odors. This ensures a fresher, healthier atmosphere during intense workouts.

"At Molekule, we're dedicated to changing the world from the indoors out, and this collaboration with Orangetheory Fitness is a significant step in that journey," said Jason DiBona, CEO of Molekule. "By bringing our PECO-HEPA technology into fitness studios, we're enhancing the workout experience and contributing to the overall well-being of everyone who steps into these spaces. This partnership is a natural extension of our vision to improve indoor air quality wherever people live, work, and now, work out."

Orangetheory Fitness continues to be at the forefront of health, wellness, and technology by leading the world with its next-level fitness, next-level workouts and now next-level air purification.

For more information on Molekule and its air purifiers, visit Molekule.com .

About Molekule

Molekule is creating safer, healthier indoor environments worldwide, starting with our most essential resource: the air we breathe. Based on over 25 years of research and development, the company creates scientifically proven technology to improve indoor air quality for individuals, businesses, schools, hospitals, and organizations of all sizes. Molekule's lineup of air purification solutions incorporate medical grade HEPA and their patented photoelectrochemical oxidation (PECO) technology, which surpasses traditional filters by effectively destroying a wide range of pollutants, including VOCs, mold, bacteria, viruses, and allergens. These devices have undergone rigorous assessments and validations by third-party laboratories, earning FDA clearance as medical devices. In addition to clean indoor air solutions, Molekule invests in the research and development of molecular technologies, including initiatives to advance environmental safety and public health. It's all part of Molekule's vision of changing the world from the indoors out. For more details, please visit molekule.com .

About Orangetheory Fitness

Orangetheory® Fitness is a science-backed, technology-tracked group fitness program designed to energize members from the inside out, helping them live longer, more vibrant lives. Workouts combine strength and cardio training to boost metabolism, burn calories, and build muscle. Led by certified coaches, Orangetheory workouts are tailored to all fitness levels, fostering a supportive and inclusive community. OTconnect, Orangetheory's proprietary connected technology platform, allows members to track real-time performance, monitor results, and celebrate progress milestones. With over 1,500 studios across 50 U.S. states and 24 countries, Orangetheory is one of the world's largest and most innovative group fitness brands. Visit orangetheory.com for more information or to try your first class for free.

