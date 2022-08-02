Orangetheory® Fitness sprints into the corporate wellness game, joining Gympass' massive network

Orangetheory joins Gympass' network of over 50,000 fitness partners

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gympass , the world's largest employee wellness platform, today announced the newest addition to its roster of wellness offerings, Orangetheory Fitness . As the largest boutique fitness studio chain in the U.S. with 1,500+ locations, Orangetheory will now begin rolling out access to its unique exercise classes to Gympass users at participating studios across the country. This further expands the company's already robust offerings of premier wellness services.

"Our mission at Gympass has always been to make wellbeing universally accessible, and with Orangetheory in the fold, we are one step closer to achieving this goal. Orangetheory is a true giant in the fitness world, and we are elated to bring the studio's innovative, science-backed workouts to our Gympass members," said co-founder and CEO of Gympass Cesar Carvalho. "At a time when wellness benefits have become crucial to employee retention and recruitment, giving employees access to a fitness brand as ubiquitous as Orangetheory will be an incredible asset to HR departments across the country."

The move comes at a time when in-person fitness is on the rebound, with pandemic restrictions easing and a changing workplace offering newfound flexibility for wellness. Consumers are itching to get back to the gym, and Orangetheory's group heart-rate based interval classes provide members with an engaged fitness community, in addition to a place to sweat away the work day. For those who still prefer the at-home experience, Gympass members will also have access to Orangetheory Live . This fully digital and interactive workout brings all the intensity of an in-person class to wherever you are.

"Gympass is a true innovator in the corporate wellness space, and we're thrilled to have the opportunity to leverage their expertise and roster of clients to grow our community by making Orangetheory more accessible to thousands of corporations and their employees." said Dave Long CEO and Co-Founder of Orangetheory Fitness. "Orangetheory is all about the science, and the proof is there that wellness programs are critical to employees' health and productivity. We can't wait to welcome Gympass users into our studios and become a part of their fitness journeys."

The new partnership follows a continuous stream of growth for Gympass, which in the past year announced the acquisitions of Trainiac, Andjoy, and 7Card, expanded partnerships with Lifesum, Strava, and LA Fitness, and secured a $220 million Series E funding round, valuing the company at $2.2 billion.

To learn more about Gympass and its latest offerings visit https://site.gympass.com/us

About Gympass

Gympass is a corporate wellbeing platform that ignites and fuels every journey to feel good. We do this by reinventing wellbeing, making it universal, engaging and accessible. Worldwide companies rely on Gympass' unmatched variety, convenience, and flexibility to support their employees' health and happiness. With over 50,000 fitness partners, 1,300 on-demand classes, 2,000 hours of meditation, weekly 1:1 therapy sessions, and hundreds of personal trainers, Gympass supports every wellbeing journey. We partner with best-in-class wellbeing providers in multiple markets across North America, Latin America, and Europe.

About Orangetheory

Orangetheory® ( orangetheory.com ) makes it simple to get More Life from your workout. One of the world's fastest-growing franchise companies, Orangetheory has developed a unique approach to fitness that blends a unique trifecta of science, coaching and technology that work together seamlessly to elevate participants' heart rates to help burn more calories. Backed by the science of excess post-exercise oxygen consumption (EPOC), Orangetheory workouts incorporate endurance, strength and power to generate the "Orange Effect," whereby participants keep burning calories for up to 24 hours after a 60-minute workout. Orangetheory franchisees have opened over 1,500 studios in all 50 U.S. states and over 25 countries. The company was ranked #60 in Inc. magazine's Fastest Growing Private Companies list and was listed as #9 on the 2020 Entrepreneur Fastest-Growing Franchise 500 list. Visit https://www.orangetheory.com/en-us/ for global franchise opportunities.

