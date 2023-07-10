Orangetheory Fitness to Host Fitness Classes in Support of Special Olympics Texas Athletes and Competitions

SAN ANTONIO, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 108 Orangetheory® Fitness studios in Texas and Louisiana are hosting Special Olympics Texas (SOTX) athletes during an exclusive 60 or 90-minute class at local studios on either July 22nd or 23rd, 2023. Orangetheory members will pay $25 to participate in the class with all proceeds going to Special Olympics Texas. Each location's class will host a local Special Olympics athlete to promote inclusion and garner respect and understanding. If members cannot make the class, they also have the option to donate money from July 1-31st, 2023, to help support Special Olympics Texas athletes and competitions.

OTF and SOTX

"There is something special about being in an environment where everyone is trying to work towards a personal goal, while at the same time being able to encourage a peer to keep going. I have only seen this amount of positive energy in one other place, and that is at Special Olympics." Says Special Olympics Athlete Leader, Mandy Morgan, "Having the opportunity to be included and participate at Orange Theory with others in the community who share common goals, is not only inclusion, but it signifies something more—that there is unification!"

Since the beginning of 2020, Orangetheory Fitness has continued to expand their partnership and support of Special Olympics Texas and their athletes. What started as a way for Orangetheory employees to get involved in their local community by volunteering at different events transformed during the Pandemic as a way to keep Special Olympics athletes across the state engaged in social activities and focused on health and wellness during an extremely difficult time for everyone.

"We are delighted to collaborate with Special Olympics North Texas and champion the incredible athletes in our community. Orangetheory Fitness is built on the belief that fitness has the power to transform lives, and through this partnership, we aim to empower SOTX athletes to reach their full potential. We invite everyone to join us in making a difference and support the inclusion revolution.", says Shane Adams, CEO (Maverick Fitness).

As more in-person events began to take place in 2021, Orangetheory expanded its partnership with Special Olympics Texas in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and has decided to continue that initiative today.

"Now in our 3rd year of partnership with Orangetheory Fitness, we could not be more excited! The Special Olympics athletes who participated in the past have been asking and hoping to participate again, some now have Orangetheory memberships thanks to studios hosting this inclusion class. I would like to thank Maverick Fitness and Jaclyn Garcia for their efforts and dedication to inclusion. We will continue to expand the impact between OTF and Special Olympics across the state of Texas and now Louisiana.", says Dalton Hill, Executive Director of Strategic Partnerships.

For more information on Orangetheory® Fitness, studio locations and membership packages, please visit OrangetheoryFitness.com . Follow Orangetheory Fitness on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

BROLL

PHOTOS | CHECK PRESENTATION | SOTX ATHLETES

PHOTOS

About Orangetheory® Fitness

Orangetheory® ( www.orangetheoryfitness.com ) makes it simple to get More Life from your workout. One of the world's fastest-growing franchise companies, Orangetheory has developed a unique approach to fitness that blends a unique trifecta of science, coaching and technology that work together seamlessly to elevate participants' heart rates to help burn more calories. Orangetheory workouts incorporate endurance, strength and power to generate the "Orange Effect," whereby participants keep burning calories for up to 36 hours after a 60-minute workout. Orangetheory franchisees have opened over 1,500 studios in all 50 U.S. states and over 23 countries. The company was ranked #60 in Inc. magazine's Fastest Growing Private Companies list and was listed as #25 on the 2019 Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list.

About Special Olympics Texas

Special Olympics Texas (SOTX) is a privately funded non-profit organization that changes lives through the power of sport by encouraging and empowering people with intellectual disabilities, promoting acceptance for all, and fostering communities of understanding and respect. SOTX provides continuing opportunities for more than 58,800 children and adults with intellectual disabilities throughout the Lone Star State to realize their potential, develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, and experience joy and friendship. To learn more, visit www.specialolympicstexas.org or call 800.876.5646. Engage with us on: Twitter @SOTexas ; fb.com/SpecialOlympicsTX ; youtube.com/specialolympicstexas .

About Maverick Fitness Holdings, LLC

Created in December 2019 due to the investment of the Halifax Group into 16 Capital Investments. Maverick Fitness is located in Frisco, TX and currently operates 34 Orangetheory® Fitness studios in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The company vision is to provide a studio that contributes to members of the community while assisting them with accomplishing their fitness goals. Their employees strive to deliver proven fitness results for a healthier world. For more information on Maverick Fitness Holdings, please visit www.maverickfitnessholdings.com .

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Special Olympics Texas