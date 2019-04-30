Orangetheory Fitness to use Augmented Reality to Promote Wonder Woman Race Affiliation

Imagination Park AR Platform Enables Fitness Centers with an Innovative Way to Engage New and Existing Members

VANCOUVER and FARGO, ND, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Imagination Park Technologies Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTC: IPNFF), the company bringing augmented reality experiences to consumers and sports fans globally, today announced that Orangetheory Fitness will don its super hero cape and bring an augmented reality experience to the people of Fargo, North Dakota.

"Orangetheory will be using Imagination Park's augmented reality ("AR") platform to engage new and existing members," said Archit Shah, Orangetheory Area Representative, North and South Dakota and Multi Unit Franchise Owner. "We could buy thousands of dollars of print ads, like we've done in the past, but AR provides a more interactive and innovative way to engage our target market, and Imagination Park's built-in artificial intelligence means that every engagement is recorded tracked and responded to."

Starting next week until June 30, Orangetheory will launch a campaign to promote Orangetheory's affiliation with the Wonder Woman Run Series. The campaign enables members and prospects to point their mobile devices at coaches, insignias, and signage to trigger training tips, videos, ads, logos, and holograms on their devices. A scavenger hunt with their preferred partners will enter members and potential customers into a raffle for gym memberships, and prizes.

"Most business wouldn't consider running an augmented reality campaign as they expect it to be too technical, complex and highly expensive; but that isn't the case when using Imagination Park's XenoHolographic augmented reality platform," said Alen Paul Silverrstieen, CEO of Imagination Park. "Whether you are a fitness franchise owner or even a mom and pop retail store, business owners can create highly sophisticated and customized AR campaigns with absolutely no technical ability and for far less than they would imagine. We believe that businesses that move quickly will reap the biggest rewards because AR in marketing will be commonplace in just a few years."

About Orangetheory

Orangetheory® (https://fargo.orangetheoryfitness.com/) makes it simple to get more life from your workout. One of the world's fastest-growing franchise companies, Orangetheory has developed a unique approach to fitness that blends a unique trifecta of science, coaching, and technology that work together seamlessly to elevate participants' heart rates to help burn more calories. Backed by the science of excess post-exercise oxygen consumption, Orangetheory workouts incorporate endurance, strength, and power to generate the 'Orange Effect' – whereby participants keep burning calories for up to 36 hours after a 60-minute workout. Orangetheory has 1,000 studios in 49 U.S. states and 18 countries and was ranked #667 in Inc. magazine's Fastest Growing Private Companies List.

For more information on the Fargo Orangetheory Fitness and membership packages, call 701-369-2200. More information on Orangetheory Fitness is available on Orangetheory's website. Follow Orangetheory Fitness on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

All trademarks of the property of respective owners.

About Imagination Park

Imagination Park Technologies Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTC: IPNFF) is an augmented reality (AR) platform that enables businesses of any size to create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. Every organization, from professional sports franchises to small retailers, can develop interactive AR campaigns that blend the real and digital worlds. Customers simply point their mobile device at logos, signs, buildings, products, landmarks and more to instantly engage videos, information, advertisements, coupons, 3D holograms and any interactive content all hosted in the cloud and managed using a menu-driven portal. Integrated real-time analytics means that all customer interaction is tracked and measured in real-time. The AR Enterprise platform supports both IOS and Android mobile devices and upcoming wearable technologies.

For more information or to explore working with Imagination Park, please email info@imaginationpark.com, or visit www.imaginationpark.com.

