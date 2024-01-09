Orangetheory Opens First Fitness Studio in Manassas

Centrally located in Bull Run Plaza, this state-of-the-art studio makes it simple to get more life from your workout.

MANASSAS, Va., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prince William County residents can now get more life from their workouts with the grand opening of Manassas' first Orangetheory Fitness studio, as part of one of the world's fastest-growing franchise companies.

Orangetheory is a science-backed, technology-tracked, coach-inspired group workout designed to produce results from the inside out, giving people a longer, more vibrant life. And it's unique fitness routine is increasingly popular – two decades after being founded, Orangetheory Fitness still continues to provide members with health results.

Located in the Bull Run Plaza center, a dozen best in class treadmills anchor over 3000 square feet of the latest in fitness technology. The Manassas Orangetheory studio will offer over 50 class offerings seven days a week including the all new Tread50 and Strength50 classes.

"Manassas offered us a unique opportunity to center ourselves in Northern Virginia. Our surrounding area studios are already massively popular, so this new studio is a natural fit for both existing and new members", said Mike Mehr, Chief Operating Officer for the largest franchisee in the Orangetheory studio network.

Orangetheory Manassas is celebrating their Grand Opening, Saturday, January 27th with once in a lifetime Founder's Pricing and free heart rate monitors for all new members. Smoothie King will be on hand, offering free recovery smoothies and the Running Company will be offering free shoe fitments for all class attendees.

For more information about Orangetheory Manassas, please visit https://bit.ly/OrangeTheoryManassas.

About Orangetheory

Orangetheory® (www.orangetheoryfitness.com) makes it simple to get more life from your workout. One of the world's fastest-growing franchise companies, Orangetheory has developed a unique approach to fitness that blends a unique trifecta of science, coaching, and technology that work together seamlessly to elevate participants' heart rates to help burn more calories. Backed by the science of excess post-exercise oxygen consumption (EPOC), Orangetheory workouts incorporate endurance, strength, and power to generate the 'Orange Effect' – whereby participants keep burning calories for up to 36 hours after a 60-minute workout.

