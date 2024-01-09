Orangetheory Opens First Fitness Studio in Manassas

News provided by

Honors Holdings LLC DBA Orangetheory

09 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

Centrally located in Bull Run Plaza, this state-of-the-art studio makes it simple to get more life from your workout.

MANASSAS, Va., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prince William County residents can now get more life from their workouts with the grand opening of Manassas' first Orangetheory Fitness studio, as part of one of the world's fastest-growing franchise companies.

Orangetheory is a science-backed, technology-tracked, coach-inspired group workout designed to produce results from the inside out, giving people a longer, more vibrant life. And it's unique fitness routine is increasingly popular – two decades after being founded, Orangetheory Fitness still continues to provide members with health results.

Located in the Bull Run Plaza center, a dozen best in class treadmills anchor over 3000 square feet of the latest in fitness technology. The Manassas Orangetheory studio will offer over 50 class offerings seven days a week including the all new Tread50 and Strength50 classes. 

"Manassas offered us a unique opportunity to center ourselves in Northern Virginia. Our surrounding area studios are already massively popular, so this new studio is a natural fit for both existing and new members", said Mike Mehr, Chief Operating Officer for the largest franchisee in the Orangetheory studio network. 

Orangetheory Manassas is celebrating their Grand Opening, Saturday, January 27th with once in a lifetime Founder's Pricing and free heart rate monitors for all new members. Smoothie King will be on hand, offering free recovery smoothies and the Running Company will be offering free shoe fitments for all class attendees.

For more information about Orangetheory Manassas, please visit https://bit.ly/OrangeTheoryManassas.

About Orangetheory

Orangetheory® (www.orangetheoryfitness.com) makes it simple to get more life from your workout. One of the world's fastest-growing franchise companies, Orangetheory has developed a unique approach to fitness that blends a unique trifecta of science, coaching, and technology that work together seamlessly to elevate participants' heart rates to help burn more calories. Backed by the science of excess post-exercise oxygen consumption (EPOC), Orangetheory workouts incorporate endurance, strength, and power to generate the 'Orange Effect' – whereby participants keep burning calories for up to 36 hours after a 60-minute workout.

SOURCE Honors Holdings LLC DBA Orangetheory

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.