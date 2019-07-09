OrangeTwist and oVio Technologies, Inc. Announce Partnership to Offer New Imaging Technology

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. and LOS ANGELES, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OrangeTwist and oVio Technologies, Inc. announced today a partnership to offer oVio's innovative 360-degree dimensional imaging technology in the Newport Beach and South Bay OrangeTwist locations. oVio's patented technology quickly and easily creates 360-degree image files to produce 3D models. OrangeTwist will be leveraging this technology for all treatment consultations, allowing patients to see the results they will experience from treatments in a completely new and realistic way.

"This partnership with oVio allows OrangeTwist to bring our client's treatment experience to the next level," said Clint Carnell, OrangeTwist Co-Founder and Chairman. "The 360-degree imaging technology will help to elevate our customized approach to all of our treatment services and allow our clients to instantly see their expected end results from a viewpoint that was never available to them until now."

After 10 years in the making, the breakthrough imaging technology includes a high-res camera that makes a complete rotation around the patient in 12 seconds to produce a 360-degree video of the patient in full dimension. oVio's revolutionary technology can display side by side results so clients can clearly see the results of their procedures. oVio can also instantly produce anatomically accurate 3D files, for precise recording of client results.

"With the oVio 360 technology, we are providing a solution to creating accurate, volumetric and dimensional imagery source data, which will have a significant impact on the patient experience at OrangeTwist," said George Rebensdorf, CEO of oVio Technologies, Inc. "Through utilizing oVio 360 during treatment consultations, patients will have realistic expectations of the treatments they are exploring and can have more effective conversations about their desired outcome."

ABOUT ORANGETWIST

OrangeTwist is a network of aesthetic treatment shops for people who want to look and feel their best, like you. Their mission is to bring the latest in non-invasive treatments for body, face and skin into the busy routines of people everywhere. OrangeTwist is one of the largest providers of CoolSculpting® treatments, with four CoolSculpting machines per location. The company is also one of the few providers of the exclusive CoolMini®, CoolAdvantage® and DualSculpting®. Additional services include Forever Young BBL®, BOTOX®, Ultherapy®, Clear+Brilliant®, Juvederm®, HydraFacial® and Vivace RF Microneedling. For more information, please visit www.orangetwist.com.

ABOUT OVIO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

oVio Technologies Inc. ("oVio") has created dimensional imagery technologies for the rapid creation of image-centric data files. oVio's solution creates and synthesizes true and accurate dimensional source data, including 360-degree imaging and scanning, precision 2D and 3D files, biometric measurements and full rotation video files, which significantly improves the accuracy and performance of imaging-centric AI, computer vision and machine learning technologies. To learn more about oVio visit www.ovio.tech.

CONTACT

OrangeTwist

Denise Keeler

For investor information:

Investorrelations@orangetwist.com

oVio Technologies, Inc.

Joan Banks

For further information:

Info@ovio360.com

For PR inquiries:

PR@orangetwist.com

SOURCE OrangeTwist

Related Links

http://www.orangetwist.com/

