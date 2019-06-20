OrangeTwist Announces Acquisition of PURE Aesthetics + Wellness

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OrangeTwist announced today the acquisition of PURE Aesthetics + Wellness to expand its offerings in non-invasive aesthetic treatments and introduce science-based health and wellness programs. As a result, the facial treatments, body rejuvenation and skincare solutions at OrangeTwist locations will be enhanced to incorporate new and elevated options, in addition to new wellness services assembled by medical professionals that will focus on internal health.

"The OrangeTwist client is consistently seeking fresh, new options to looking and feeling their absolute best. We're thrilled to expand on our highly curated offerings to provide our clients with an even more personalized and holistic experience to be the best version of themselves," said Clint Carnell, OrangeTwist Co-Founder and Chairman. "We're especially looking forward to addressing the importance of internal health through an array of wellness services and programs that will assist clients in achieving healthy, sustainable results."

With this acquisition, OrangeTwist will now have a 15-center footprint across California, Nevada, Texas and Washington. All centers will look and operate as an OrangeTwist shop, including offering the existing curated menu of services, with the addition of IV therapy and wellness vitamin shots to help clients achieve results that allow them to look and feel their best from the inside out.

"At PURE Aesthetics + Wellness, we are committed to working closely with all of our clients to determine their specific needs and adapting each service or treatment accordingly for a personalized approach that guarantees these needs are safely and effectively met," said Tom Forbath, President of PURE Aesthetics + Wellness. "With the acquisition, this approach will be expanded to reach new clients that are specifically interested in these type of offerings in the wellness space."

ABOUT ORANGETWIST

OrangeTwist is a network of aesthetic treatment shops for people who want to look and feel their best, like you. Their mission is to bring the latest in non-invasive treatments for body, face and skin into the busy routines of people everywhere. OrangeTwist is one of the largest providers of CoolSculpting® treatments, with four CoolSculpting machines per location. The company is also one of the few providers of the exclusive CoolMini®, CoolAdvantage® and DualSculpting®. Additional services include Forever Young BBL®, BOTOX®, Ultherapy®, Clear+Brilliant®, Juvederm®, HydraFacial® and Vivace RF Microneedling. For more information, please visit www.orangetwist.com.

