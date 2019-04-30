OrangeTwist Announces Anticipated Merger with Illuminate Face & Body Bar

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OrangeTwist announced today an anticipated merger with Illuminate Face & Body Bar, a collection of high-end aesthetic treatment centers located in Southern California, Silicon Valley, and Las Vegas. This is the second deal announcement for OrangeTwist in 2019, as they recently announced a partnership with Sephora, where the two brands will open up joint locations in Southern California beginning this year. Both partnerships will contribute to an estimated 150% year-over-year revenue growth for the company. The transaction is expected to close by mid-May and once it does, OrangeTwist will have locations across four states.

"The OrangeTwist experience is differentiated by combining beautiful facilities, curated treatments that are overseen by Board Certified Plastic Surgeons and convenience. We've become a top brand in the category because our consumers have come to expect only the best – we are obsessed with making people look and feel their best," stated Clint Carnell, OrangeTwist Co-Founder and Chairman. "Illuminate shares that same commitment to the consumer experience."

"When I founded Illuminate, I envisioned a wellness concept that combined medical innovation and natural beauty to bring clients long-lasting results and confidence," noted Jeff Seery, Co-Founder and CEO of Illuminate Face & Body Bar. "With this merger, we can continue to expand this concept nationwide."

Mr. Seery will remain as an executive with OrangeTwist, working closely with the team. The current Chief Operating Officer, Denise Keeler, will become the Chief Commercial Officer of the organization. OrangeTwist co-founder, W. Grant Stevens, M.D., FACS, a plastic surgeon board certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery, will remain Chief Medical Officer of the organization. Joining him at the organization will be Francis R. Palmer III, M.D., a Facial and Reconstructive Plastic Surgeon. All Illuminate Face & Body Bar locations will be fully branded as OrangeTwist locations by July 2019.

OrangeTwist is a network of aesthetic treatment shops for people who want to look and feel their best, like you. Their mission is to bring the latest in non-invasive treatments for body, face and skin into the busy routines of people everywhere. OrangeTwist is one of the largest providers of CoolSculpting® treatments, with four CoolSculpting machines per location. The company is also one of the few providers of the exclusive CoolMini®, CoolAdvantage® and DualSculpting®. Additional services include Forever Young BBL®, BOTOX®, Ultherapy®, Clear+Brilliant®, Juvederm®, HydraFacial® and Vivace RF Microneedling. For more information, please visit www.orangetwist.com.

