OrangeTwist Announces Company Growth With Double the Number of Employees Over Three Months

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OrangeTwist announced today that it has more than doubled its team in the last three months alone, with 25 employees in April to now 60 to date. To ensure that all 15 OrangeTwist centers across California, Nevada, Texas and Washington are continuing to learn and grow, OrangeTwist is hosting its first company-wide meeting today in California to bring all of its employees together for trainings and team building.

The company strongly believes that ongoing training is a key factor to its success and has all injector team members enrolled in advanced injector courses, as well as has the full team attend a three-day CoolSculpting program. As the fourth largest CoolSculpting provider in North America, OrangeTwist is equipped with two master certified CoolSculpting technicians, including Brittney Morris, who has personally performed over 10,000 CoolSculpting cycles and managed over 40,000 CoolSculpting cycles.

"I'm extremely proud of the team of professionals that we have developed across our 15 OrangeTwist locations, including medical directors, licensed master estheticians, nurse practitioners, master certified CoolSculpting and injectable technicians, and more," said Clint Carnell, OrangeTwist Co-Founder and Chairman. "All team members are thoroughly trained on an ongoing basis to provide our clients with the confidence that they are receiving the most advanced professional experience each and every time they visit an OrangeTwist center."

ABOUT ORANGETWIST

OrangeTwist is a network of aesthetic treatment shops for people who want to look and feel their best, like you. Their mission is to bring the latest in non-invasive treatments for body, face and skin into the busy routines of people everywhere. OrangeTwist is one of the largest providers of CoolSculpting® treatments, with four CoolSculpting machines per location. The company is also one of the few providers of the exclusive CoolMini®, CoolAdvantage® and DualSculpting®. Additional services include Forever Young BBL®, BOTOX®, Ultherapy®, Clear+Brilliant®, Juvederm®, HydraFacial® and Vivace RF Microneedling. For more information, please visit www.orangetwist.com.

CONTACT

OrangeTwist

Denise Keeler

For investor information:

Investorrelations@orangetwist.com

For PR inquiries:

PR@orangetwist.com

SOURCE OrangeTwist

Related Links

http://www.orangetwist.com

