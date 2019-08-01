OrangeTwist Announces Partnership with SENTÉ

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. and CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OrangeTwist announced today a partnership with SENTÉ, an innovative specialty aesthetics company, to expand its professional grade skincare product offerings. The new partnership will provide OrangeTwist clients the opportunity to experience SENTÉ's novel Heparan Sulfate Analog (HSA) technology which is clinically proven to deliver rapid skin hydration and rejuvenation.

"We are continuing to broaden our highly curated offerings at OrangeTwist and with the addition of SENTÉ, we will have breakthrough skincare product formulations with cutting-edge technology to provide our clients, including facial serums and creams, eye creams, neck firming creams and more," said Denise Keeler, OrangeTwist Chief Commercial Officer.

The technology mimics naturally occurring heparan sulfate, a component of the skin matrix, which decreases as we age. Proprietary to SENTE, clients can finally add the benefit of deep hydration by replenishing HSA in the skin, which goes beyond hydration for a rejuvenated, firm, smooth appearance and a more even skin tone.

"This collaboration will contribute to our overall strategy to educate consumers across all OrangeTwist locations about the novel technology we offer in an expanding portfolio of products," stated Laurent Combredet, Chief Executive Officer of SENTÉ. "We are thrilled to expose new consumers to our unparalleled product formulations that are ideal for all skin types, including those with the most sensitive aging skin."

ABOUT ORANGETWIST

OrangeTwist is a network of aesthetic treatment shops for people who want to look and feel their best, like you. Their mission is to bring the latest in non-invasive treatments for body, face and skin into the busy routines of people everywhere. OrangeTwist is one of the largest providers of CoolSculpting® treatments, with four CoolSculpting machines per location. The company is also one of the few providers of the exclusive CoolMini®, CoolAdvantage® and DualSculpting®. Additional services include Forever Young BBL®, BOTOX®, Ultherapy®, Clear+Brilliant®, Juvederm®, HydraFacial® and Vivace RF Microneedling. For more information, please visit www.orangetwist.com.

ABOUT SENTÉ

SENTÉ is a privately held specialty aesthetics company leveraging its expertise and foundation in biotechnology to deliver novel, science-based skin care products. SENTÉ is a recognized leader in the development of innovative and targeted skincare products based on glycosaminoglycans. Founded in 2007 and based in San Diego, California, further information may be found at SENTÉlabs.com. SENTÉ products are available through its exclusive network of physicians and medically supervised spas.

