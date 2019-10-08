Oranj Adds New Choice and Customization Options to its Model Marketplace for Financial Advisors

CHICAGO, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oranj, an end-to-end wealth management solution that helps independent financial advisors streamline their businesses and create a collaborative digital experience for their clients, today announced that Franklin Templeton and Teton Advisors have joined the growing list of best-in-class asset managers who have made their model portfolios and products available on the free Oranj platform. Year-to-date, 5 asset managers and 1 sub-advisor have joined the Oranj marketplace, bringing the total number of products and models to nearly 1,600.

"Some of the best minds in the asset management industry are represented in the diverse and multi-purpose marketplace we have built on our platform, which now includes Franklin Templeton, and Teton Advisors," said David Lyon, CEO and Founder of Oranj. "The Oranj platform and model marketplace provide innovative capabilities that enable a better client experience at a fraction of the cost, with a higher level of service and customized financial solutions. Their addition to the Oranj platform is a terrific enhancement to the current lineup, and allows us to continue to deliver great results for the advisors who use our wealth management platform to better serve their clients."

The Oranj model marketplace allows advisors a variety of options for utilization. Advisors can create their own custom models, leverage strategist models from leading asset managers, or outsource the investment management to third party sub-advisors. Broadening the selection of investment solutions helps advisors maintain profitability while keeping costs down for the investors they serve.

"We're proud to offer a solution where advisors can choose from a variety of models and funds run by proven strategists, which can benefit their clients. Advisors can seamlessly manage any models they create – without incurring extra layers of fees that make investing more expensive," continued Lyon. "Oranj simplifies advisor technology without sacrificing sophistication or increasing costs to help advisors spend less time managing and more time advising clients."

"As the adoption of model portfolios increases, we are pleased to work with an end-to-end wealth management technology platform like Oranj," said Pierre Caramazza, Head of Financial Institutions Group at Franklin Templeton. "We believe that connecting Franklin Templeton's model portfolios with the Oranj model marketplace will help financial advisors effectively work with clients to deepen relationships and realize better outcomes."

"Oranj's model marketplace offers a unique value proposition for growing RIAs looking to scale their practices," said Nicholas Galluccio, President and CEO of Teton Advisors. "Teton's long history in overlooked, inefficient corners of the market should enable advisors to differentiate while they grow, making us an ideal addition to the Oranj platform." Read more about the firm and its approach to value investing in a recent Barron's article.

ABOUT ORANJ

Oranj has reimagined financial advisors' technology so they can spend less time managing and more time advising. Oranj simplifies advisor technology without sacrificing sophistication by offering an end-to-end solution for investment management, rebalancing, trading, online onboarding and a client portal—all with award-winning account aggregation at its core. For more information about Oranj and its free wealth management platform, please visit www.runoranj.com or follow @runoranjdotcom on Twitter.

Oranj Adds New Choice and Customization Options to its Model Marketplace for Financial Advisors

Franklin Templeton and Teton Advisors join the expanding list of asset managers on the custodian-agnostic platform

