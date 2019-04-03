Oranj Continues Customization Crusade, Expands Free Model Marketplace

CHICAGO, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Customizing client portfolios can exemplify an advisor's worth to their clients. Coupling that customization with institutional-grade rebalancing capabilities, award-winning account aggregation and asset manager perspectives and strategies has the ability to change the way an advisor runs their business. Today, Oranj, the industry's first free, end-to-end wealth management software, announced the addition of Anchor Capital, Natixis and Putnam products to their growing selection of funds and models available in their popular model marketplace.

"Customizing client portfolios empowers advisors to add value and showcase their worth to investors," said David Lyon, founder and CEO of Oranj. "One of the biggest hurdles advisors face when customizing client portfolios is selection, suitability and scalability. With this support of asset manager strategies and an end-to-end wealth management technology platform, it becomes much easier for advisors to treat their clients like individuals instead of just another position in their portfolio management service model."

In just 18 months, 17 asset managers have joined the Oranj marketplace, bringing the total number of products and models to more than 1,400 -- all 100 percent free of overlay fees.

Advisors utilizing the model marketplace also have access to a wide variety of investment products, strategist models and separately managed accounts to create personalized investment solutions. Oranj's Marketplace Pro -- which is available via a flat-fee, annual subscription to advisory firms -- provides access to virtually any mutual fund, ETF or stock. This affordable upgrade gives financial advisors the ability to create models and portfolios using products that are 100 percent of the advisor's choosing and to conduct rebalancing tasks on those strategies.

Anchor Capital is proud to be selected by Oranj to join their elite list of model portfolio providers," said Eric Leake, president and CIO at Anchor Capital. "The addition of Anchor Capital's tactical strategies gives advisors using Oranj a solution for adding risk-managed strategies designed to complement and enhance their existing Oranj model portfolios."

To support an advisor's complex workflow, Oranj has made numerous updates to its end-to-end wealth management platform. In 2017, the firm acquired TradeWarrior, which essentially created a springboard for the Oranj software engineering team to further develop state-of-the-art rebalancing functionality that enables advisors to efficiently and accurately keep their clients on track while executing trades across multiple custodians. Oranj continues to expand access to more than 15,000 financial institutions through its award-winning account aggregation tool, enabling advisors to obtain holistic insight into an investor's overall financial profile and helping clients understand the financial impact of important life decisions.

"We're thrilled to have joined Oranj's growing platform that helps our clients provide enhanced services and solutions to their investors," said Nick Elward, head of institutional products and ETFs at Natixis Investment Managers. "Our two existing ETFs, Natixis Seeyond International Minimum Volatility ETF (MVIN) and the Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (LSST), are both available options on Oranj. We're also pleased to add model portfolios stemming from Natixis Advisor's multi-asset solution efforts to the platform as well."

To learn more about Oranj or to get started today, please visit https://runoranj.com/ .

ABOUT ORANJ

Oranj is the industry's first free, end-to-end technology for advisors that reduces software clutter, costs and inefficiencies. Oranj helps advisors spend less time managing and more time advising with modern tools for portfolio management, rebalancing, trading, online onboarding, intuitive client portal and award-winning account aggregation at its core. For more information about Oranj, please visit www.runoranj.com or follow @runoranjdotcom on Twitter.

MEDIA CONTACT

Jessica Taylor Shores

Impact Communications Inc.

913-649-5009 / 303-457-1086

JessicaShores@ImpactCommunications.org

Related Images

oranj-continues-customization.jpeg

Oranj Continues Customization Crusade, Expands Free Model Marketplace

Anchor Capital, Natixis and Putnam join the growing list of asset managers on the custodian-agnostic platform.

SOURCE Oranj

Related Links

http://www.runoranj.com

